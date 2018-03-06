WATCH: ProVerb was labelled 'most unlikely to succeed' in school

Proverbs remembered how he was labelled most unlikely to succeed and shared that it was this label that changed his life for the better.

Speaking to the Trending SA panel of presenters this week, the rapper said in high school he was labelled the most unlikely to make something of himself.

"I wasn't the most academic dude and I always had a big mouth on me to be honest. But traditionally, guys like me don't make it big in life. It’s the guys who have always had the acumen from the beginning that go on to make it. I was written off from the get go," he said.

Proverbs said he knew from a young age that society and his peers had written him off but that was when he made the decision to "be the author of his own life".

He now gives talks at schools with the aim of helping young people realise that they are capable of achieving their dreams.

"I say to young people what I wish had been said to me, which is: 'you can, you are worthy and you are more than capable (to achieve your dreams).'"

The presenter, who is also former Miss SA Liesl Laurie's bae, said he lives his life always trying to be a blessing to other people.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, his bae Liesl gushed over him and said she was grateful to have him in her life because he's such a blessing.

She gave an example of how supportive ProVerb has been since she started competing on Dancing With The Stars.

"Sometimes he's shooting far from Joburg, like on location, and if there's no flight back he'll rather drive back than miss the show, that is just the kind of guy he is. It's really a blessing to have him in my life. When there are people in the crowd cheering, he's always one of them."

Watch the rest of the interview below: