WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears

Shona Ferguson shook the internet on Monday with an emotional performance on drama series The Queen that had fans and his wife Connie weeping.

Shona's character, Jerry, was betrayed by his sister Boi (played by Mara Louw) after she didn't tell him that his bae was also sleeping with his son. He confronted her to tell her how disappointed he was and started crying.

"You should have protected me and told me the truth, but you chose to lie to me and I will never forgive you," Shona's character screamed with tears running down his face.