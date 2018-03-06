TshisaLIVE

WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears

06 March 2018 - 09:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Shona Ferguson had fans in tears after his performance as Jerry in The Queen on Monday.
Shona Ferguson had fans in tears after his performance as Jerry in The Queen on Monday.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Shona Ferguson shook the internet on Monday with an emotional performance on drama series The Queen that had fans and his wife Connie weeping.

Shona's character, Jerry, was betrayed by his sister Boi (played by Mara Louw) after she didn't tell him that his bae was also sleeping with his son. He confronted her to tell her how disappointed he was and started crying.

"You should have protected me and told me the truth, but you chose to lie to me and I will never forgive you," Shona's character screamed with tears running down his face.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Shona's wife Connie said that watching her husband breakdown on TV broke her heart.

"Watching Shona cry like that ripped my heart to shreds! Funny how he’s the one consoling me now, telling me 'baby it’s just acting' like I don’t know! Now I’m crying and laughing at the same damn time! Bravo Mr. Sho!"

Meanwhile, fans and celebs alike flocked to social media to applaud Shona and hail the scene as one of the best in the history of TV in SA.

Zodwa heading to Zambia, despite being labelled 'unchristian'

Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims she's been banned from performing in Zambia this coming weekend, telling TshisaLIVE that she has a contract to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident

Award-winning music group Black Motion are planning to launch a R3.7m lawsuit against Comair after being escorted off a plane, allegedly because of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves

Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile may have missed out on the Idols SA crown but she is determined to still make it in the music industry, with her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Moshe Ndiki: Acting as Prince wasn't easier because I'm gay

Moshe Ndiki has been playing his gay character so well that fans have assumed Prince is an extension of him but the actor has clarified that it isn't ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Stay in your lane' - OPW couple's attempts to speak Zulu flops TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Mthethwa on married life: It's a blessing to be married to a pastor TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X