TshisaLIVE

Cassper's spicy clapback sets a follower straight

07 March 2018 - 14:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest hits back at insinuations that the Doc Shebeleza producer was not paid.
Image: via Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest obviously was not in the mood to be dragged into a debate that had nothing to do with him, and he made that clear. 

A conversation about "celebs robbing kids" who produce musicians hit tracks landed on Cassper's Twitter timeline, after it was insinuated that the producer of Doc Shebeleza wasn't given the recognition he deserved. 

"So these celebs are robbing our kids back home? our brothers and sisters are working hard for them? Even Cassper's hit Doc Shebeleza was produced by a kid from Limpopo," tweeted the follower. 

Cassper wasted no time in setting the record straight with a stinging reply. 

"Ofcourse, no topic is really worth talking about without Cassper’s name. The kid who produced Doc Shebeleza got the biggest cheque of his life, he got all his royalties and he got 100% of the production credit even though me and Anatii had additional production on the song. Tswada," he tweeted. 

Sjoe...Cassper's not here to play games hey! 

