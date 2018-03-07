Here's how Minnie Dlamini & her gals let their hair down
07 March 2018 - 13:20
Everyone knows that girls love to have a little bit of fun and let their hair down on occasion.
Because all work and no play just makes for a boring life.
Minnie Dlamini and a group of gals recently painted the town red for one of her bestie's birthdays.
The TV personality shared a series of videos of their epic gals' night to her Instagram stories.
And, it looked lit.
There was laughter, dancing and pole - what more does a girl need!
