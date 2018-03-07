TshisaLIVE

Here's how Minnie Dlamini & her gals let their hair down

07 March 2018 - 13:20 By Karishma Thakurdin
Minnie Dlamini and her friends party up a storm.
Minnie Dlamini and her friends party up a storm.
Image: Via Twitter

Everyone knows that girls love to have a little bit of fun and let their hair down on occasion. 

Because all work and no play just makes for a boring life. 

Minnie Dlamini and a group of gals recently painted the town red for one of her bestie's birthdays. 

The TV personality shared a series of videos of their epic gals' night to her Instagram stories. 

And, it looked lit. 

There was laughter, dancing and pole - what more does a girl need! 

Mapula Mafole’s Rhythm City role has schooled her about life

Despite being a 27-year-old actor playing the role of a teenager on Rhythm City, Mapula Mafole has admitted that her character has taught her many ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Here's how Thuli Phongolo will get her coins after leaving Generations

She won't be joining the UIF line after she stops getting those Generations checks
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: ProVerb was labelled 'most unlikely to succeed' in school

Proverbs remembered how he was labelled most unlikely to succeed and shared that it was this label that changed his life for the better. Speaking to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Generations star Donovan on autistic character: People ask me if I'm okay

Playing the character of an autistic person can be a challenge for any actor but it was a role Generations: The Legacy actor Donovan Pieterson ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Stay in your lane' - OPW couple's attempts to speak Zulu flops TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language ... TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA confirms Touch My Blood will be his last album TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X