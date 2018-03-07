Spotify headed to SA? Here’s who we're going to add to our playlist

Speculation that Spotify could soon be hitting Mzansi's shores has been rife ever since the international music streaming giant announced that it would be holding a special "get together" in Johannesburg next week to outline their plans for the company in SA.

In case you're not good with code, the arrows point to there being a very good chance that the service plans to launch in SA.

The digital music space in Mzansi is as packed as Park Station in December, but Spotify is the world’s largest global music streaming subscription service and South Africans have up until now had to act a little dodgy if they wanted the service here.

It looks like those days of tricking your computer into thinking that you are chilling at the foot of the Statue of Liberty in New York or catching the tube in London so that you could listen to your favourite playlist are over.

Until now the company had been quiet on their plans to expand to SA, but had local fans in a tizz late last year after an advertisement for a senior editor and music programmer for South Africa appeared on their website and was spotted by Stuff magazine.

With a community of over 159 million users across 61 markets, Spotify would bring some serious competition to the market and would no doubt have people spending their polony money on joining the service.

Here's just four local artists we'll be adding to our playlist should Spotify come.

Black Coffee

An obvious choice is king Black Coffee. Fresh from making history as the first South African DJ to perform at the Apollo Theatre in New York, Black Coffee is set to continue his massive world tour with shows in Europe and America in the coming weeks. We can't go with but we can jam to his music as if we were there.

Sjava

There's nothing like a good ol' South African sound to show your playlist who is boss. Sjava's smooth sound and unique flows will have you proud to be from Mzansi.

Mi Casa

J' and the boys have been going in hard on their latest album Familia, showing that after several years in the industry they still have what it takes to dominate the dance floor. We can't wait to see how well they do on the Spotify charts.

Yugen Blakrok

Yugen has already lit up Spotify with her Kendrick Lamar collaboration on the Black Panther album and the SA artist will no doubt have tons of local fans searching out her music on Spotify as they try and see what else she has in her catalogue.