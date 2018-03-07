WATCH: Was The Queen's Boi right to tear Bakang into pieces?
Yoh! Mara Louw's character on The Queen is going to give us all chest pains with her temper and mood swings.
Just a day after crying her eyes out after being confronted by a heartbroken Jerry, she went on to call poor Bakang every name under the sun.
Fresh from getting schooled in an emotional encounter with Shona Ferguson's character on Monday, Boi (played by Mara), decided to confront Jerry's son who slept with his father's partner.
Boi used words on Bakang that we're even scared to repeat here - in case our mother reads this. In fact, it shook Bakang so much that he even had an emotional breakdown afterwards.
#TheQueenMzansi These are some hurtful words 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GpxmUWHKg1— K bunnie (@Kay_bunnie23) March 6, 2018
Twitter fans, who were shook by the outbursts shared hilarious memes and comments about the fiasco.
While some believed that Boi was right to confront Bakang, others thought she was a hypocrite after keeping quiet about the affair earlier.
Robocop for who? It is Boi that we should all be scared of.
Whoo Shemm Boi is really Not good with words.Tjooo.Poor Bakang..#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fQy0XosiwM— Denzel.^~^. (@DSenwedi) March 6, 2018
Can we agree that Boi was unnecessary there guys. What???? #TheQueen #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VXPJDEcDKF— ScorttHarney (@MrSwaggLady) March 6, 2018
uSathene whispering to Boi...— J. (@Joey_MakG) March 6, 2018
🗣* Finish them *#TheQueenMzansi 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e6xKduMKg0
The insults Boi is expressing right now!! Yoh!!! Amen!!! 👏 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/dW3POw9irK— Lesego (@iRed_) March 6, 2018
When Sis boi said "Mao nele sfebe" i felt That on a spritual Level 😢😢 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gFrg3XW6bm— 😍❤Ofentse❤😍 (@ofentsewiseman) March 6, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Boizen words have pierced my heart ...... reality yokuba yihlongandlebe uthukwa impilo yakho yonke, ufele inzenzo zikanina pic.twitter.com/BD29Segeiv— ®MAFUNGASE HADEBE™ (@sabstopy) March 7, 2018
Boi ripped Bakang to shreds yoh #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RcMUdh2FUC— Sparkling 💫 (@fifsta_v) March 6, 2018
Did Boi just said Bakang might not be Jerry's son!!??🙄🙄 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZElDHi9YI4— @alfkay81 (@Alf25336286) March 6, 2018
The shit Boi said to Bakang tonight— Teennaahh (@ThinaHayley) March 6, 2018
Chest pains💔
Severe severe chest pains...
The look on his face
That crying scene in his room#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7pdddqvOXH
#TheQueenMzansi We have family members like sis'Boi who will break you into a million pieces with harsh words 😢. Bakang did not deserve any of those words bathong!— Mamshengu ♡😛 (@_Thowkozyle) March 7, 2018
This is how this epispde left my tv #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/i7kdv8GoPv— sandani godfrey (@godzin86) March 6, 2018
