WATCH: Was The Queen's Boi right to tear Bakang into pieces?

Yoh! Mara Louw's character on The Queen is going to give us all chest pains with her temper and mood swings.

Just a day after crying her eyes out after being confronted by a heartbroken Jerry, she went on to call poor Bakang every name under the sun.

Fresh from getting schooled in an emotional encounter with Shona Ferguson's character on Monday, Boi (played by Mara), decided to confront Jerry's son who slept with his father's partner.

Boi used words on Bakang that we're even scared to repeat here - in case our mother reads this. In fact, it shook Bakang so much that he even had an emotional breakdown afterwards.