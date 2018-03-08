AKA gets more coins in the bag as he signs firewater deal

AKA may just be serious about this whole retirement thing after all. Just days after claiming his next album would be his last and that he was looking to get coins elsewhere, the star has bagged a mega money deal, to put his name on bottles.

As if his "seven-figure" deal with Reebok didn't make him as guaped as a Gupta, AKA has added to his bank balance with a massive Cruz Vodka deal to have his own AKA branded range of alcohol.

The juice comes in watermelon flavour and is currently being bottled to be sent to shelves (and blessers' tables) across the country soon.

The Supa Mega posted a video of the bottles in production, giving us all a glimpse of its gold caps, and pink and black branding.