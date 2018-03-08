TshisaLIVE

Brian Temba confirms he's leaving Muvhango...but only in a year

08 March 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Brian Temba will only be shooting his exit scenes in a year.
Brian Temba will only be shooting his exit scenes in a year.
Image: Via Brian Temba's Instagram

Musician and actor Brian Temba has confirmed that he is leaving Muvhango, but there's no need to get out the tissues just yet, because he will still be on screens for the next year.  

In what could be seen as the longest notice period in TV history, Brian told TshisaLIVE that he was heading out the door at Muvhango but still has a year to finish shooting his scenes.

You see, it seems weekend reports about him packing his things and saying goodbye to the show after writers ran out of ideas for his character may have been a tad premature.

"Yes, I am leaving Muvhango but I don't want to really speak about it now because I still have about a year until I shoot my final scenes. I am here for a long time," he said.

The Grateful hitmaker said he had an agreement with the producers but, like we've seen in South Africa lately, "anything can happen in a year". 

"It's a decision that was made by Muvhango because of the storyline but who knows what will happen in the future."

While Brian hasn't started saying his goodbyes yet, he is thinking about his future and said he wanted to keep up the great balancing act of singing and acting.

"Singing and acting is what I do. It is in my blood and is my passion. I really don't want to talk about the future but there are a few possible opportunities for me both here and abroad. I just don't want to jinx anything by talking too early."

So, Muvhango fans no need to go drowning your sorrows just yet.

via GIPHY

Here's where you can see Inxeba a day earlier than its official cinema return

We know you're excited!
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Here's how Thuli Phongolo will get her coins after leaving Generations

She won't be joining the UIF line after she stops getting those Generations checks
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Generations star Donovan on autistic character: People ask me if I'm okay

Playing the character of an autistic person can be a challenge for any actor but it was a role Generations: The Legacy actor Donovan Pieterson ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pastor Mboro threatens to halt ANN7 show over 'Gupta links'

Just days after pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng told TshisaLIVE that he would "save" troubled news channel ANN7 by bringing his TV show to them from ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Who would have thought polony could be so funny? Only in SA! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Stay in your lane' - OPW couple's attempts to speak Zulu flops TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA confirms Touch My Blood will be his last album TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X