Dineo Ranaka is a beer girl, deal with it - Twitter feminists
Dineo Ranaka sparked a debate on Twitter over whether ladies "should" drink beer or pink cocktails, after she declared her love for the drink.
The radio DJ shared that after a long day at work, she loved to get home and open a cold beer to unwind.
While many of her friends were surprised that she's a "beer girl" there were those who seemed to be against the idea.
Tjo @dineoranaka don't you know beer makes women look manly .....not a good look.....ngeke! #HoldMyBeer for what— Faniel Tomson (@FantinelSA) March 7, 2018
Tweeps shared their opinions over why they thought women shouldn't drink beer, but other females came to Dineo's rescue telling people not to dictate what drinks "suit" women.
HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi also came to Dineo's defence saying there's nothing wrong with drinking beer as a woman, despite the perceptions people have attached to it.
Kanti which drink is better suited for women? 🤔 🍹 or 🍺 #HoldMyBeer pic.twitter.com/X2TvsdjRTV— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) March 7, 2018
I have a friend who went on a date & was expected 2 have wine & cocktails. Sadly she’s a beer drinker & didnt enjoy the”lady drinks” her date expected her to drink.Needless 2 say that relationship didnt work bcos she couldnt b herself.She shoulda jus had beer🤷🏾♀️ #HoldMyBeer— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) March 7, 2018
CEO of our livers, MD of our spending and Director of our choices. What are women supposed to drink. Enlighten me— Honey Bee (@Bee_Loaded) March 7, 2018
While there's always a possibility that Dineo was fishing for a beer sponsorship (or its already in the pipeline), fans applauded her for being authentic to who she is.