Generations' Lesedi addresses those catfight rumours

Generations: The Legacy actress Luyanda Mzazi may be the baby of the soapie but that hasn't stop fans from making up some crazy stories about her. From chancers claiming they're dating her to rumours of her beating up Skeem Saam's Pretty in a catfight, she's heard it all.

Luyanda has become a firm fan favourite for her role as Lesedi on the popular soapie and told TshisaLIVE that fame brought its fair share of wild stories about her.

Just days after a fake story surfaced online of her apparently beating up actress Lerato Marabe in a fight over Thabo Mkhabela (who plays Leshole in Skeem Saam), she said she discovered another hoax video of her dancing provocatively online.

However, Luyanda has labelled the catfight story as rubbish and has revealed that she actually has dololo dancing skills.

“I don’t listen or pay attention to what is said about me online. My friends show me all the stories. I have never fought anyone and I can’t dance to save my life. Someone posted a picture of me supposedly dancing seductively but I can’t even vosho. If I do one, I can’t even get up."

The video emerged after Luyanda left fans drooling with pictures of herself in a cozzie, while on vacay.