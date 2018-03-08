Twitter rips Uyang'thanda Na hopeful to shreds over 'auto-delete' WhatsApp comments

Even though last night's Uyang'thanda Na? participant managed to win over his crush's heart, it was his 'auto-delete' WhatsApp settings that stole the show.

Mbuso, revealed to host Moshe Ndiki, that his WhatsApp automatically deleted messages after a chat. This after Moshe asked if he could see what Mbuso and his crush were talking about the night before.

Twitter could not believe that such a feature existed on the texting app, well at least in Mbuso's world it does.

Tweeps flooded the social media platform with comments that ripped Mbuso to shreds.