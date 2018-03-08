Twitter rips Uyang'thanda Na hopeful to shreds over 'auto-delete' WhatsApp comments
Even though last night's Uyang'thanda Na? participant managed to win over his crush's heart, it was his 'auto-delete' WhatsApp settings that stole the show.
Mbuso, revealed to host Moshe Ndiki, that his WhatsApp automatically deleted messages after a chat. This after Moshe asked if he could see what Mbuso and his crush were talking about the night before.
Twitter could not believe that such a feature existed on the texting app, well at least in Mbuso's world it does.
Tweeps flooded the social media platform with comments that ripped Mbuso to shreds.
Tonight on #Uyangthandana 😂tune in at 8pm on channel 161 Mzansi Magic pic.twitter.com/05oHPdATrZ— Clairvoyant (@KayMatushe) March 7, 2018
In addition viewers were convinced that Mbuso made up the story to hide something in his messages.
Tweeps flooded Twitter with a string of memes:
Mbuso's phone is automatically deleting WhatsApp messages everyday #UyangthandaNa whatsapp version 2030 pic.twitter.com/AiLsw102GW— I'm an African (@im_jefrey) March 7, 2018
Whats'App automatically deletes messages on its own#Uyangthandana#BalanceMeHere pic.twitter.com/6RWUReeAtM— 👌K👌A👌Y-👌Dee👌 (@NoqaKhanya) March 7, 2018
We want to know pprrss RT @BekithembaZ: 👀WhatsApp that deletes messages on it's own😂😂 which version it he using🤔#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/yMD7i26sxG— Misspetrus (@Misspetrus) March 7, 2018
#UyangthandaNa Mandem has WhatsApp XL equipped with a self deleting feature. Another engineering designed for Men, by Men. pic.twitter.com/Cu2ggEJXnT— StoneColdSwixzSaucin (@AthiBakana21) March 7, 2018
Am I the only one checking on WHATSAPP settings which options that delete messages automatically #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/VV42F7DUUn— #StopTheAbuse (@SizweSalt) March 7, 2018
This guys whatsapp 😰😰😰😰👑👑#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/8Ce5cfrRKj— ROLEX👑 (@SandileShaban12) March 8, 2018
Can someone help us with the settings of WhatsApp that automatically delete messages 👏🏽#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/UW39U6UPUB— Kosi (@Kosi31991768) March 7, 2018
Where do you get this whatsapp with auto delete? Niwuvusaphi bafwethu. #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/IkvYtNsC4u— Adv Andisiwe Mbanjwa (@Adv_andie4real) March 7, 2018
Sicela lama settings to automatically delete whatsapp messages#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/hGQP40s3P4— Busi Sim (@busi_ju) March 7, 2018
Can someone show me whatsapp Auto Delete Settings #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/SJQqUZurkK— Molefe.Tlhapi (@MolefeTlhapi) March 7, 2018
Whatsapp that randomly deletes amaMessages😷I need it too😹#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/JNf5D5GseW— Butterfly👑💖 (@LiswarKhathi) March 7, 2018
Me I want Mbuso's version of Whatsapp mafwethu #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/2kzOSNHPEz— Cebile Hamashe (@CebileZungu) March 7, 2018
