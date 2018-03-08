TshisaLIVE

Twitter rips Uyang'thanda Na hopeful to shreds over 'auto-delete' WhatsApp comments

08 March 2018 - 09:54 By Chrizelda Kekana
Uyang'thanda Na participant Mbuso stole the show with his hidden WhatsApp settings comments.
Uyang'thanda Na participant Mbuso stole the show with his hidden WhatsApp settings comments.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Even though last night's Uyang'thanda Na? participant managed to win over his crush's heart, it was his 'auto-delete' WhatsApp settings that stole the show.

Mbuso, revealed to host Moshe Ndiki, that his WhatsApp automatically deleted messages after a chat. This after Moshe asked if he could see what Mbuso and his crush were talking about the night before.

Twitter could not believe that such a feature existed on the texting app, well at least in Mbuso's world it does.

Tweeps flooded the social media platform with comments that ripped Mbuso to shreds. 

In addition viewers were convinced that Mbuso made up the story to hide something in his messages. 

Tweeps flooded Twitter with a string of memes: 

