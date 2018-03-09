Cute! Ma Winnie & Zoleka wear matching outfits to her grad
Years of burning the midnight oil has paid off for Zoleka Mandela who graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology on Thursday night.
Surrounded by loved ones including her grandmother, Ma Winnie Mandela, it was a night of celebration for Zoleka.
Taking to Instagram, Zoleka said she hoped her journey would inspire other women to persevere despite the odds.
"I finally graduated after 17 yrs since I dropped out of university due to my alcohol, sex and drug addiction. This is for women like me who have survived years of physical and sexual abuse, Breast Cancer, the tragic loss of their child or children, women like me who abused alcohol, sex and drugs for decades ... women like me who are reminders of how our pasts need not determine our present or future."
On a lighter note, Ma Winnie insisted that she and Zoleka attend the ceremony in matching outfits.
How cute?
Guys, Mr. Bashala takes the worst pictures ever ... Like this one of My Day One (my grandmother) and I. 🙄 She wanted us to wear matching outfits, I settled for just the same fabric I walked the streets of downtown CBD to find! 😊 I'll try and post better ones, we're on route to my graduation!!! 🎓 My son is on standby and will go LIVE just after 6pm on my Instagram account when my name is called!!! I'm so nervous, I want to hide ... 🙈 #GraduationDay #StudyingMommy #UnisaStudent #HousewifeOfNorthriding #WhenHousewivesBecomeStudents #NeverTooLateToRewriteYourLifeStory #ZolekaMandela #MyDayOne #MyGrandmother #ZanyiweSnr #MotherOfTheNation #MammaWinnieMandela #WinnieMandela #NomzamoWinfredMadikizelaMandela
08.03.2018 ... Yesterday, on the day we all celebrated International Women's Day, my Bachelor's degree in Psychology was conferred to me - I finally graduated after 17yrs since I dropped out of university due to my alcohol, sex and drug addiction. This is for women like me who have survived years of physical and sexual abuse, Breast Cancer, the tragic loss of their child or children, women like me who abused alcohol, sex and drugs for decades ... Women like me who are reminders of how our pasts need not determine our present or future. Women like me who continue to thrive beyond the unimaginable and use their lives to remind other women of their own ability to change the world around them. IT IS NEVER TOO LATE TO REWRITE YOUR LIFE STORY - Zoleka Mandela. #ZolekaMandela #MrsBashala #NeverTooLateToRewriteYourLifeStory #WhenHopeWhispers #ZolekaMandelaFoundation #BreastCancerSurvivor #Author #Mother #Wife #TwoTimeBreastCancerSurvivor #Activist #RecoveringAddict #LifeAfterCancer #SurvivorOfSexualAbuse #SurvivorOfPhysicalAbuse #Alcoholism #DrugAddiction #SexAddiction #Addiction #GraduationDay #UnisaStudent #InternationalWomensDay2018
Watch the full interview on the @unisa YouTube channel with the inspiring @ZolekaMandela who graduated from @unisa chs this evening #DefineTomorrow #Unisa145Years pic.twitter.com/RYsxEeUfoV— Unisa CHS (@UnisaCHS) March 8, 2018