Cute! Ma Winnie & Zoleka wear matching outfits to her grad

Years of burning the midnight oil has paid off for Zoleka Mandela who graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology on Thursday night.

Surrounded by loved ones including her grandmother, Ma Winnie Mandela, it was a night of celebration for Zoleka.

Taking to Instagram, Zoleka said she hoped her journey would inspire other women to persevere despite the odds.

"I finally graduated after 17 yrs since I dropped out of university due to my alcohol, sex and drug addiction. This is for women like me who have survived years of physical and sexual abuse, Breast Cancer, the tragic loss of their child or children, women like me who abused alcohol, sex and drugs for decades ... women like me who are reminders of how our pasts need not determine our present or future."

On a lighter note, Ma Winnie insisted that she and Zoleka attend the ceremony in matching outfits.

How cute?