Lerato Kganyago threatens legal action over 'rest in peace' vlog headline
Lerato Kganyago has once again proven that she is not one to be messed with, and has threatened legal action against a vlog for a misleading headline that seemingly pronounced her dead.
The radio DJ has been on a roll lately, blocking and attacking anyone who dares to come for her. On Thursday night, the DJ saw a headline on her Twitter timeline that read: 'Rest In Peace Lerato Kganyago,' and questions from her fans asking if it was a prank.
Lerato did not take the headline lightly and tweeted the vlogger, asking her to remove the tweet before her legal team got involved.
The tweets have since been deleted but not before the vlogger saw them and rushed to fix her mistake.
Owamie Hlongwana also edited her YouTube video and also issued a public apology to the Metro FM radio presenter.
She explained that she had no malicious intention towards Lerato and that in fact, she was quoting Skolopad, who said that Lerato could go "rest in peace" after she blocked her.
"I'd like to give you (Lerato Kganyago) a public apology as I do feel that the thumbnail and the heading were misleading to the actual contents of the video.
"When I put the end quotes, I think that's what they are called, I thought that people would see that it wasn't me that said those words but it was said by someone else, who in this case is Skolopad. However, they are easy to miss and people can get the wrong idea, so I am sorry."
Owamie has since changed the headline and the thumbnail.
Oh and Lerato is most definitely alive!
Watch the apology below: