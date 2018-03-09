Lerato Kganyago threatens legal action over 'rest in peace' vlog headline

The tweets have since been deleted but not before the vlogger saw them and rushed to fix her mistake.

Owamie Hlongwana also edited her YouTube video and also issued a public apology to the Metro FM radio presenter.

She explained that she had no malicious intention towards Lerato and that in fact, she was quoting Skolopad, who said that Lerato could go "rest in peace" after she blocked her.



"I'd like to give you (Lerato Kganyago) a public apology as I do feel that the thumbnail and the heading were misleading to the actual contents of the video.

"When I put the end quotes, I think that's what they are called, I thought that people would see that it wasn't me that said those words but it was said by someone else, who in this case is Skolopad. However, they are easy to miss and people can get the wrong idea, so I am sorry."