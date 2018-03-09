WATCH: Mentalist Larry Soffer knows 'magic'... but does he know Zodwa?

There's this guy you might know. His name is Larry Soffer and he's performed for Beyoncé. He's made the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria disappear and he counts Prince Harry as one of his biggest fans.

Larry can twist spoons through telephones and make things levitate. But one of the first thing he tells me when we sit down for a chat is that he is not a magician but a mentalist. And, no, what he does is not witchcraft.

"People sometimes call me the devil. I tell them if something is evil, the product of that will be evil. If the product is good, they must be good. I just want to entertain and inspire, there is no evil behind it. You get charlatans that claim what they are doing is real but they're ripping people off.

"I'm not going to say that what I do is real. I'm not going to say that it is not. I leave it up to you to decide. If you think it is a trick, then hopefully it is entertaining. If you think it real, that means you can make the same thing happen in your life. We all have magic to give to the world."

Larry first discovered he could "heal people" as a child but quickly learnt to focus his abilities on mind reading and manipulation of energy. Now he can read your mind and bend your cutlery.

"I don't do healing anymore because people can see it as a crutch. If you heal them once, they come back to you everytime they want to be healed. There are some charlatans out there so I don't want to promote it. I want to promote the power of believing ," he explained.