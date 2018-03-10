Renting out games and being a promo girl: Celebs talk their side hustle

Just because they're making cash now, doesn't mean there wasn't a time where they had to do anything to make money.

Just like you and me, celebs like Lorna Maseko, J'Something and Boity have all done their time.

Musician J'Something said his first side hustle involved renting out his Game Boy on weekends to make extra dough.

"My dad bought me a Game Boy. It was a green Game Boy and the kids always wanted it for the weekends, so I'd rent it out."

He said with the money he made from that, he'd buy more games so that he could rent out even more goods.

Lorna Maseko's first side hustle was not as great. She started giving private pilates lessons but knew it wasn't for her when she kept on being late for her first client at 5am.

Boity on the other hand made R500 a week from being a promo girl.

"Anyone who knows anything about promo girls knows that you make quick cash. Making R500 a week was a lot for me, especially at a young age."

She said it helped her get transport money to go to auditions so she could make her dreams come true.

Check out the video here: