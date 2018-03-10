WATCH: This kid does Black Panther & it's the best thing ever!
As Marvel's Black Panther continues to break records and dominate our timelines, everybody is getting Wakanda fever.
This kid has got mad skills and is playing three different characters from the flick: the traditional healer, N'Jobu and T'Challa.
Side-note: Just how many times did he watch the flick?
Check it out and be prepared to believe in #WakandaForever
How many times did this yute watch Black Panther because this accuracy has finished me this evening sjsjsjjsjsjsjsjs 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/sxAA6g7Aaf— manda (@Comanda_x) March 5, 2018