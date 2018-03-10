TshisaLIVE

WATCH: This kid does Black Panther & it's the best thing ever!

10 March 2018 - 16:00 By Jessica Levitt
This kid has Wakanda fever for sure.
As Marvel's Black Panther continues to break records and dominate our timelines, everybody is getting Wakanda fever.

This kid has got mad skills and is playing three different characters from the flick: the traditional healer, N'Jobu and T'Challa.

Side-note: Just how many times did he watch the flick?

Check it out and be prepared to believe in #WakandaForever

