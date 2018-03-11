TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Manaka Ranaka sheds tears for viennas

11 March 2018 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
All Manaka Ranaka wants is a vienna.
Image: Via Instagram

Like most of Mzansi actress Manaka Ranaka is completely devastated by the recall of  polony and viennas due to the listeriosis outbreak in the country. 

While people have been made aware of the danger of consuming contaminated polony and processed cold meat, with the death toll recorded at 183 cases, it hasn't stopped people from finding the light-hearted side of the situation. 

Taking to Instagram, Manaka shed real tears about how devastated she is over the outbreak and expressed how all she wanted was a vienna. 

Check out the video here: 

