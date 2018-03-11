TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Petronella's real life daughter Mamosa's got vocals!

11 March 2018 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
The Queen's actress Thembsie Matu and her daughter Mamosa.
Image: Via Instagram

While Petronella's singing skills are questionable, it seems she wasn't being biased when she said her daughter, Mamosa Matu, had a chance as a musician. The girl sure has pipes.

Speaking to Bona, Thembsie Matu aka The Queen's Petronella shared that both her children were destined for great things in the entertainment industry.

The popular actress revealed that her  23-year-old daughter was an aspiring musician while her son Unathi (26) wanted to be an actor.

"I want them to make their own mistakes I don't want them to become 'Thembsie's son' or 'Thembsie's daughter,' but to build their own names in the industry."

It seems like Mamosa is slowly gaining her confidence. Seen here jamming, with her mom, the aspiring singer gave her followers a glimpse of her singing capabilities.

Watch her video below:

Jam session with my daughter @mamosamaude #idols

A post shared by Thembsie Matu (@thembsiematu) on

