WATCH: Petronella's real life daughter Mamosa's got vocals!
While Petronella's singing skills are questionable, it seems she wasn't being biased when she said her daughter, Mamosa Matu, had a chance as a musician. The girl sure has pipes.
Speaking to Bona, Thembsie Matu aka The Queen's Petronella shared that both her children were destined for great things in the entertainment industry.
Psamls "123" by #Petronella😂😂😂😂😂😂— ♡Melanin♡ (@_NombuleloM) January 28, 2018
TGom is not the only one who knows the bible after all😂😂😂.
Blessed Sunday tweeps.
Watch & RT to make someone's day.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fAcef8b6PT
The popular actress revealed that her 23-year-old daughter was an aspiring musician while her son Unathi (26) wanted to be an actor.
"I want them to make their own mistakes I don't want them to become 'Thembsie's son' or 'Thembsie's daughter,' but to build their own names in the industry."
It seems like Mamosa is slowly gaining her confidence. Seen here jamming, with her mom, the aspiring singer gave her followers a glimpse of her singing capabilities.
