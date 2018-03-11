WATCH: Petronella's real life daughter Mamosa's got vocals!

The popular actress revealed that her 23-year-old daughter was an aspiring musician while her son Unathi (26) wanted to be an actor.

"I want them to make their own mistakes I don't want them to become 'Thembsie's son' or 'Thembsie's daughter,' but to build their own names in the industry."

It seems like Mamosa is slowly gaining her confidence. Seen here jamming, with her mom, the aspiring singer gave her followers a glimpse of her singing capabilities.

Watch her video below: