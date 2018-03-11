Wayde van Niekerk to his wifey: I admire your ability to love

Athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk took time out of his hectic schedule to pay tribute to his wife, Chesney through a sweet social media post.

The athlete, who is usually shy when it comes to his private life gave fans a glimpse into the way his wife makes him feel.

"Sometimes you don't have to seek the world for inspiration. We are constantly surrounded by people who work hard and have beautiful stories. We just need to listen," Wayde started off my saying.

Wayde shared a beautiful picture of Chesney and gushed over some of the reasons she rules his heart.

"I truly admire your ability to love. Your kind heart. Your ambition."

Wayde and Chesney tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in October last year. Their wedding day was described as an occasion filled with "joy, laughter and love" by one of the guests.

South African athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk and Chesney Campbell have tied the knot.

"Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @Neshney. So blessed to start this next adventure with the girl of my dreams! I love you!," Wayde said at the time.