TshisaLIVE

Wayde van Niekerk to his wifey: I admire your ability to love

11 March 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Wayde van Niekerk is completely besotted with Chesney Campbell.
Wayde van Niekerk is completely besotted with Chesney Campbell.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk took time out of his hectic schedule to pay tribute to his wife, Chesney through a sweet social media post. 

The athlete, who is usually shy when it comes to his private life gave fans a glimpse into the way his wife makes him feel. 

"Sometimes you don't have to seek the world for inspiration. We are constantly surrounded by people who work hard and have beautiful stories. We just need to listen," Wayde started off my saying. 

Wayde shared a beautiful picture of Chesney and gushed over some of the reasons she rules his heart. 

"I truly admire your ability to love. Your kind heart. Your ambition." 

Wayde and Chesney tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in October last year. Their wedding day was described as an occasion filled with "joy, laughter and love" by one of the guests. 

South African athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk and Chesney Campbell have tied the knot.

"Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @Neshney. So blessed to start this next adventure with the girl of my dreams! I love you!," Wayde said at the time. 

Here's how Thuli Phongolo will get her coins after leaving Generations

She won't be joining the UIF line after she stops getting those Generations checks
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH: ProVerb was labelled 'most unlikely to succeed' in school

Proverbs remembered how he was labelled most unlikely to succeed and shared that it was this label that changed his life for the better. Speaking to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Generations star Donovan on autistic character: People ask me if I'm okay

Playing the character of an autistic person can be a challenge for any actor but it was a role Generations: The Legacy actor Donovan Pieterson ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Pastor Mboro threatens to halt ANN7 show over 'Gupta links'

Just days after pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng told TshisaLIVE that he would "save" troubled news channel ANN7 by bringing his TV show to them from ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Tweezy & AKA bury the hatchet: It's all good vibes now

Just over a year after an explosive social media feud between rapper AKA and producer Tweezy split the internet, the pair have reunited and are ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Generations' Lesedi addresses those catfight rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Renting out games and being a promo girl: Celebs talk their side hustle TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa: My Ben 10 is not chowing my money TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA gets more coins in the bag as he signs firewater deal TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X