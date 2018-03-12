TshisaLIVE

DMF: He’s got a doctorate in singleness & Rey’s our new bestie

12 March 2018 - 09:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Where do we apply to be Rey's bestie?
Where do we apply to be Rey's bestie?
Image: Via Mzansi Magic's Twitter

From 'ministers of singleness to shoes that will give you listeriosis', let's not front, Sunday night's episode of Date My Family had more twists and turns than a racing car track.

Bachelorette Rey was looking for love on the show and claimed her problem was that she was "overqualified" in singleness.

As the show continued and she met more and more, uh, interesting potential dates, we started to think that Rey might just be our spirit animal. Her hilarious comments and bubbly personality had her winning the day.

The bachelors were no less entertaining, with one guy introducing himself with a name as long as a sentence. But it was his suit and shoes that got all the attention.

But perhaps the best moment of the show was when Rey told Sugar that after seven years of not getting a white girl, he had a doctorate in singleness.

For once, the show had a happy ending, with Rey and bachelor Ali going out on a date that many thought would eventually lead to the altar and Our Perfect Wedding.

Now wouldn't that be awesome!

'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu says that she feels she has become a pawn in a fight between Zambian authorities and her promoters in the country, after ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It's criminal'- Simphiwe Dana wants to take #DataMustFall fight to court

After Tbo Touch let us all down in the #DataMustFall fight, we might soon have a new celeb taking up our cause.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Raphael Griffiths on 'popularity contests' in the industry

Raphael Griffiths has highlighted the importance of knowing your place as a young actor in the industry, saying genuine friendships don't come easy ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Sorry Shimza, Kaybee ain't about to unblock you over Club Controller

The feud between DJ Shimza and Prince Kaybee has been escalating quicker than the lifts at Sandton City
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  2. Renting out games and being a promo girl: Celebs talk their side hustle TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Wendy Parker struts her stuff in a bikini TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa: My Ben 10 is not chowing my money TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X