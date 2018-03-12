DMF: He’s got a doctorate in singleness & Rey’s our new bestie
From 'ministers of singleness to shoes that will give you listeriosis', let's not front, Sunday night's episode of Date My Family had more twists and turns than a racing car track.
Bachelorette Rey was looking for love on the show and claimed her problem was that she was "overqualified" in singleness.
As the show continued and she met more and more, uh, interesting potential dates, we started to think that Rey might just be our spirit animal. Her hilarious comments and bubbly personality had her winning the day.
Eish ntwana that moment when the crickets come flying #datemyfamily ey this fish thing priska priska #DMF pic.twitter.com/aSwehpWQoz— Jenny Love♡♡ (@thee_jennylove) March 12, 2018
But Rey's personality is eerrr'thing #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7FFR07JThN— IssaGem💎 (@uLeerato) March 11, 2018
When Rey said "I'm single because I'm overqualified" I felllllltttt that #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/261Bk9CJ1l— Thobeka ✨ (@_uMaDube) March 11, 2018
#DateMyFamily Rey's personality bathong 😍👌 pic.twitter.com/GwUN9OOkav— Phumlani 🐬 (@phumlanicecil) March 11, 2018
The bachelors were no less entertaining, with one guy introducing himself with a name as long as a sentence. But it was his suit and shoes that got all the attention.
RT if you think this is one of the best intros ever on #DateMyFamily 😂🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/BhNKEzGHJL— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) March 11, 2018
#DateMyFamily guys those shoes ngathi ama Russian we Listerosis pic.twitter.com/QBtMAe7DFK— zulu phillip (@zuluphill) March 11, 2018
#DateMyFamily I found the fabric of the suit pic.twitter.com/db29rbZQDX— zulu phillip (@zuluphill) March 11, 2018
Sugar said “I live in a small suburb called Mamelodi”— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) March 11, 2018
Mams Ke suburbs nou? 😂😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily
#DateMyFamily yeah guys, Mamelodi is a suburb, Houghton is a Hood. Akerr we are confusing the Listeriosis. pic.twitter.com/dTQ7scYyjP— StoneColdSwixzSaucin (@AthiBakana21) March 11, 2018
But perhaps the best moment of the show was when Rey told Sugar that after seven years of not getting a white girl, he had a doctorate in singleness.
Rey: So he has a doctrate in singleness— Gugu Zwane (@_guguzwane_) March 11, 2018
Sugar's friend: Ya he's going for a PhD now😂#DateMyFamily
I'm defeated😐
When Rey said Sugar has a doctrate in singleness, after 7 years of being single and not finding a white girl. 😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/fGtGvc2TtW— Uncle Scroogy (@tio_scroogy) March 11, 2018
Lmao, "he has a doctrate in singleness— Mogomotsi Mokobane (@mogomojo) March 11, 2018
>>>>>>and he is ready for a PhD" #DateMyFamily #DmfMzansi pic.twitter.com/0VHPvsELOa
#DateMyFamily Lalela ineh Doctrate in singleness pic.twitter.com/NSPdNVDPUy— Bongi Manqele (@Emphastatic) March 11, 2018
For once, the show had a happy ending, with Rey and bachelor Ali going out on a date that many thought would eventually lead to the altar and Our Perfect Wedding.
Now wouldn't that be awesome!