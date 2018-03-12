DMF: He’s got a doctorate in singleness & Rey’s our new bestie

From 'ministers of singleness to shoes that will give you listeriosis', let's not front, Sunday night's episode of Date My Family had more twists and turns than a racing car track.

Bachelorette Rey was looking for love on the show and claimed her problem was that she was "overqualified" in singleness.

As the show continued and she met more and more, uh, interesting potential dates, we started to think that Rey might just be our spirit animal. Her hilarious comments and bubbly personality had her winning the day.