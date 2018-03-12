'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter

Last night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding saw the bride's wedding planner take center stage as she gave presenter Kayise Ngqula a stern warning for calling her auntie.

Viewers were introduced to 23-year-old Leonnette and her hubby, Benedict who secretly crushed on each other for years, which led to a beautiful friendship and later a relationship.

Their wedding was beautiful but it was the "rude" aunt who hogged all the attention.

While it is not unusual for an older woman to be called 'aunt' in many Mzansi cultures, Leonnette's decor person did not take kindly to being called 'auntie' by Kayise

Kayise, was taken aback just as much as the rest of Mzansi when the woman snapped at her.

The memes came flying in: