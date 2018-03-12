'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter
Last night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding saw the bride's wedding planner take center stage as she gave presenter Kayise Ngqula a stern warning for calling her auntie.
Viewers were introduced to 23-year-old Leonnette and her hubby, Benedict who secretly crushed on each other for years, which led to a beautiful friendship and later a relationship.
Their wedding was beautiful but it was the "rude" aunt who hogged all the attention.
While it is not unusual for an older woman to be called 'aunt' in many Mzansi cultures, Leonnette's decor person did not take kindly to being called 'auntie' by Kayise
Kayise, was taken aback just as much as the rest of Mzansi when the woman snapped at her.
The memes came flying in:
She doesn't have teeth but she has a LIVERIOSIS to say "Andingo Aunty"..... unesbindi yazi loAunty #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/NKrp6wmOAZ— Amour's Mom💕 (@MonAmourGp) March 11, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Aunty that was rude.. pic.twitter.com/NgfVr5JVQG— Theeblack-gurl (@Mdcheps2) March 11, 2018
I love how the lady just called into order😂😂😂🤪andingu Aunt ke mina 🤫🙌🤭🤭#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/TiRCvLA0Y0— Naobian_Queen (@Naobian_Queen) March 11, 2018
Firstly angingu aunty 😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/142sYocSfc— lerato rapulane (@rapulane_lerato) March 11, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding aunty just silenced the presenter pic.twitter.com/n7WstwhnYX— Thank you, we'll meet somewhere (@KulKid_N) March 11, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— LeeLee💜 (@shai_lethabo) March 11, 2018
"Firstly, andingu aunty"😂😂😂😂 I felt that. pic.twitter.com/X2HrWiZD5F
"I'm not aunty anymore." That was awkward #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/ZJyOLS941A— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) March 11, 2018
But you are the bride aunt mos🤷🏾♂️ jwale keng ka bo snaks? He auntie #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/kUNwhL5Ir5— SKAVO_WA_LE_TOP7 (@DKNY_23_) March 11, 2018
While the woman's response really caught Twitter off guard, the bride's age also became a major talking point.
Twitter felt the pressure to hurry up and tie the knot themselves.
The bride is 23?🤔🤔🤔 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/8VURwoGTtS— Ndumiso Masondo (@Ian_Masondo) March 11, 2018
She's 23 and getting married I'm turning 24 and still single what am I doing wrong #opw pic.twitter.com/ptGUdvzgp2— Kaý Bhengù♡ (@KwandaQueenB) March 11, 2018
People in their 20s are getting married! I can't.#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/FMJqeEuQ7V— Bongile August (@OfficialBongile) March 11, 2018
A 23 year old is getting married. Kanti ro nyalwa neng rona? 🤔🤔#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/htxrbNdtU1— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) March 11, 2018