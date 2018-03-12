TshisaLIVE

'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter

12 March 2018 - 11:06 By Chrizelda Kekana
OPW's Leonnette and Benedict shared their happy ending with the world on the wedding show.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

Last night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding saw the bride's wedding planner take center stage as she gave presenter Kayise Ngqula a stern warning for calling her auntie.

Viewers were introduced to 23-year-old Leonnette and her hubby, Benedict who  secretly crushed on each other for years, which led to a beautiful friendship and later a relationship. 

Their wedding was beautiful but it was the "rude" aunt who hogged all the attention.

While it is not unusual for an older woman to be called 'aunt' in many Mzansi cultures, Leonnette's decor person did not take kindly to being called 'auntie' by Kayise  

Kayise, was taken aback just as much as the rest of Mzansi when the woman snapped at her.

The memes came flying in:

While the woman's response really caught Twitter off guard, the bride's age also became a major talking point.

Twitter felt the pressure to hurry up and tie the knot themselves.

