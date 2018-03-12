Here's what we learnt from Ntsiki's interview with herself
So... because the media has erhm... a tendency of making a villain out of Ntsiki Mazwai, the poet has taken it upon herself to tell her own story, in her own words and it's quite interesting.
Ntsiki took to Twitter to give her fans a heads up about the lengthy interview that she conducted herself and posted on her blog.
Yes I interviewed myself because 😂😂😂else I get villified by media. So I skipped the middle man 😂Interview with Ntsiki Mazwai - THE MASTERPIECE by Ntsiki Mazwai https://t.co/EpLvUilJym #blog via @ntsikimazwai— #TheMasterPieceLIVES (@ntsikimazwai) March 11, 2018
The poet first explained that she didn't blame the way people percieved her because the media was to blame for painting her in a dark light.
Ntsiki, who has been called controversial (due to her often controversial opinions), said she was tired of letting other people "control" her narrative.
I love you guys...I will never blame you for what the media did to my brand. My heart will always be open for people ❤️🙏🏿— #TheMasterPieceLIVES (@ntsikimazwai) March 10, 2018
Soo, the masters graduate went and did the only other thing one can do when people keep messing up... DIY.
Obvs...we not ones to mess with a good plan. So we went and read it and picked five cool things we've learnt about Ntsiki form her interview:
1. Ntsiki was very "open" in the interview, saying there was nothing she's not prepared to talk about because she has owned up to her actions.
2. She said going to a white school meant she only discovered that she was black later in life because the system didn't teach blackness. However, now she's all about black unity.
3. Her upcoming album is a project that is very personal for her, because it was made after she thought her career was over and tried to find an escape from it.
4. Ntsiki said she's felt the media has been running a smear campaign against her for years and she almost believed it but luckily she got her groove back just in time!
5. The artist was really picky about who to feature in telling her stories through her music and some of the songs, like Sobonana, had her weeping... like over a hundred times. It's about healing and releasing the spirits of her beloved ones who have died. Her upcoming album The Masterpiece will drop on April 27 (Freedom day) at the Soweto Theatre.
Click here to check out the rest of her article.