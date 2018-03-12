Kani on underprivileged kids seeing Black Panther: It grabbed my heart

The team rallied donors and just over 300 grade 10 pupils from the Itirele Zenzele Secondary School in Diepsloot got to watch the film last week.

The film is based in the fictional African country of Wakanda and the cast uses isiXhosa as its home language.

"It gives kids the chance to think about their future and what they can contribute to make their continent greater. It's almost like an African Renaissance: we are discovering ourselves. It will inspire us to tell our own stories and for us to know that the world is ready to listen to a story that is African," added John.

John Kani, Connie Chiume and Anele Mdoda with her radio squad were all there to make the kids dreams come true.