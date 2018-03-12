TshisaLIVE

Kenny K to his wife: 'I thank God & my ancestors for giving me you'

12 March 2018 - 14:11 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kenny Kunene and Nonkululeko are love goals.
Kenny Kunene and Nonkululeko are love goals.


Businessman and socialite Kenny Kunene has given fans a glimpse of why his wife, Nonkululeko, rules his heart and has managed to make an honest man of him.

Kenny described Nonkululeko as a blessing in his life. 

The lovebirds celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday and Kenny gushed over his lady. 

"When I met you in 2012 I never ever thought we will get to where we are. However God's plans for us are always the best.  Every day I spend with you gives me so much happiness and peace knowing how much I am loved and appreciated. The sacrifices you made can never be forgotten." 

Kenny said Nonkululeko carried out her role as a wife and mother to his children with such "distinction". 

The socialite said he hopes they stay together until they are old and grey. 

"I love you so so much my rib. My angel. My beautiful wife. My loyal friend. I thank God and my ancestors for giving me you and I thank your ancestors for giving you me." 

