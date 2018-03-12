Salamina Mosese on dealing with depression & life's lessons

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Salamina Mosese has opened up dealing with depression and learning to deal with her emotions properly over the years.

"My depression has been both chemical and emotional, and on and off, I have also dealt with anxiety. Dealing with the emotional scars that are often left behind after an episode of my emotion-induced depression has been a life-long work for me. But I know my triggers now, I can feel myself drawing in, and over the years I know how to mitigate against it lasting too long.

"I still go for counselling when I feel like I am not coping, and I try stay in a positive state of mind. When it has been that my serotonin levels are too low, I consult and then go for treatment," she said.

Despite her personal struggles the actress-turned-producer has become a name to be reckoned with in the industry, and has many lessons to share.

With almost two decades in the acting industry, what would you say are the top 3 lessons you've learnt?

1. Not every job is for you.

2. Love yourself enough to not let the setbacks affect you.

3. Believe in yourself, and never let the industry define who you are.

Do you have favourites, in terms of all the character's you've played?

Zandi in Soul Buddyz because that is where it all started, and Ella on Abomzala, because this was the role that gave me my first acting award.

What has been the most challenging thing for you as an actress in the SA acting industry?

In my teens going through acne and having to still be on screen and meeting people constantly, with my self esteem at an all time low.

Will your fans still get to see you on their TV screens?

Yes I am currently on Abomzala, a comedy series on SABC 2 every Sunday, at 8.30pm.

Do you remember what stirred your acting passion from a young age?

I never planned to be in the industry. It all happened by chance, I was a very shy kid, never thought that I would have cracked it, but I did, and I haven't looked back since.

As a child star, would you say the industry has been kind to you?

Yes it was. I kept focused on the work, and not the fame. Early on in my career Mme Lillian Dube told me never to buy into the fame drug, because it can go to your head and cause you to think you are bigger than the job at hand. She taught me professionalism, and I believe that it has stood me in great stead.

How has the transition from in front of the camera to behind the camera been for you?

Entrepreneurship was calling me. It was time. I needed a new challenge. I have done two big soapies; I have done four comedy dramas, three TV films, and many other jobs over the years. I wanted to learn new things and continue to grow in the industry.

How has the continuing success of Baby Mamas made you feel?

It's been a roller coaster ride. We are happy with the work we have done, and we are looking forward to releasing it in South Africa, around October.

What were the biggest challenges making the film and what were the highlights?

Raising the funds for the film, and putting together a team to help us achieve our goals was a challenge.

What did you learn that you are applying to your next projects?

There are many lessons to be learnt when doing a project of this magnitude. From knowing who you can trust and who you can't count on, to understanding the budgeting processes and then to managing money from big funders like IDC, DTI and the NFVF.

What are the three top things that help keep you love flame burning; you've been married for over 9 years now?

It will be 10 years in September, and we have both grown immensely in the interim. There isn't a one size fits all type formula in marriage, its different couple to couple, but knowing what your partners dreams and desires are, understanding the things that are important to him/her is really important. Equally so is healthy communication, trust and respect.

What has the journey of motherhood and being a wife taught you?

The two are so different and both require work and effort. I love being a Mom, my daughter is a joy and time spent with her is memorable each time.

I have learnt about myself over the years, good and bad, and being conscious about each of these roles, is important to me.

What keeps you happy?

Family and friends, peace, travelling and good music.