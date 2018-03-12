WATCH: Big Brother Nigeria's Alex shakes the internet with hysterical cries
Watching a friend leave the Big Brother house must be traumatic for many on hit reality show Big Brother Nigeria, but no one expected contestant Alex to basically fall apart with hysterical cries when her besties were evicted on Sunday.
We all know that Nollywood has some of the most dramatic acting in the world but Alex put in a award-winning performance when it was announced by Biggie that Leo and Ifu were being booted from the show.
Alex had to be constrained as she broke down in tears and howled as if she was at a funeral. She even collapsed on the couch at one point in desperation.
LIFU (Leo & Ifu Ennada) Evicted from Big brother Naija.— Biyi The Plug 🔌 | #BBNaija (@Baddman20) March 11, 2018
Sorry Alex. #BbNaija pic.twitter.com/JL9pyGpblK
Alex shedding tears because of Leo's exit from big brother house. 😭😭 #BBNaija #BBNaija3 pic.twitter.com/fR6ZvtmUVC— Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) March 11, 2018
Soon the internet was filled with memes and jokes mocking her behaviour and telling her to restrain herself.
Some even suggested the show's creators get a stretcher ready for when she gets evicted.
This was so me when Alex was wailing earlier 🤔— Judith kanikwu™ (@judy_kany) March 11, 2018
No jokes at all, Big Brother should be ready with a stretcher when she gets evicted! #BBNaija #DoubleWahala pic.twitter.com/hpl4do0lQo
“LIFU You may now leave the big brother house” #bbnaija— Balr. (@Spicee_x) March 11, 2018
Alex: pic.twitter.com/YIeK4Cq1Be
This is what big brother should get ready for when they finally evict Alex #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/dVjowZjo6w— 💥 (@Kunle_Softt) March 11, 2018
*Alex continues crying*— Yoruba 🤑 (@bimbolanko) March 11, 2018
Big Brother: This is big brother, Alex, please report to the diary room
*Alex reports*
Big Brother: Alex, why are you still crying?
Alex: 😢😢😢 I can't live without Leo 😢😢
Big Brother: Will you like to be evicted or disqua
Alex: *cuts in*#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/t3ZJO6UfXF
Lifu you have been evicted from big brother— Madamjoy (@Daht_Igbogirl) March 11, 2018
Alex: pic.twitter.com/8q8c8WBRzL
When LIFU was evicted from the Big Brother House— KNOXPETE (@KnoxTainment) March 11, 2018
Alex : #BBNaija #BBNajia pic.twitter.com/EfwFg2ollc
According to Pulse Nigeria, Leo and Ifu had earlier in the season won a VVIP trip to the One Africa Festival in London, five million naira and one year supply of Pepsi after winning a challenge. So they probably weren't too upset by the eviction.
Both said they would have used the money from winning Big Brother to go into business.
Even though they were popular in the house, fans on the outside were gunning for the pair and had predicted they would be next to go.