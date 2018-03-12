TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Big Brother Nigeria's Alex shakes the internet with hysterical cries

12 March 2018 - 10:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Big Brother Nigeria contestant Alex was distraught by her friends' evictions.
Image: Via Big Brother Nigeria

Watching a friend leave the Big Brother house must be traumatic for many on hit reality show Big Brother Nigeria, but no one expected contestant Alex to basically fall apart with hysterical cries when her besties were evicted on Sunday.

We all know that Nollywood has some of the most dramatic acting in the world but Alex put in a award-winning performance when it was announced by Biggie that Leo and Ifu were being booted from the show.

Alex had to be constrained as she broke down in tears and howled as if she was at a funeral.  She even collapsed on the couch at one point in desperation.

Soon the internet was filled with memes and jokes mocking her behaviour and telling her to restrain herself.

Some even suggested the show's creators get a stretcher ready for when she gets evicted.

According to Pulse Nigeria, Leo and Ifu had earlier in the season won a VVIP trip to the One Africa Festival in London, five million naira and one year supply of Pepsi after winning a challenge. So they probably weren't too upset by the eviction.

Both said they would have used the money from winning Big Brother to go into business.

Even though they were popular in the house, fans on the outside were gunning for the pair and had predicted they would be next to go.

