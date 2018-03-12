WATCH: Big Brother Nigeria's Alex shakes the internet with hysterical cries

Watching a friend leave the Big Brother house must be traumatic for many on hit reality show Big Brother Nigeria, but no one expected contestant Alex to basically fall apart with hysterical cries when her besties were evicted on Sunday.

We all know that Nollywood has some of the most dramatic acting in the world but Alex put in a award-winning performance when it was announced by Biggie that Leo and Ifu were being booted from the show.

Alex had to be constrained as she broke down in tears and howled as if she was at a funeral. She even collapsed on the couch at one point in desperation.