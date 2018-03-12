Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation

Zodwa has urged her friends and fans not to retaliate or interrogate Zambians living in South Africa after she was stopped at a Zambian airport over the weekend and deported back home.

The star, who was set to make an appearance at an event on Saturday night, was held by immigration officers in the country for several hours as an argument ensued between authorities and her promoters.

According to Reuters, the reason for her deportation was over concerns about Christian morality and fears that her performance would “undermine national values”.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE she was still in the dark about why she was not allowed in the country, claiming that both authorities and her sponsors had agreed she could attend but not perform at the event.

Meanwhile, social media was lit with debate over the incident, with #TeamZodwa taking on #TeamZambia.

Zodwa said she feared that the deportation and debate would spark a fight between South Africans and Zambians, and warned her fans to walk away from an argument if it started.

"I had people saying things about Zambians, that they would confront them or fight them. I don't want that. We are all African and we are all brothers and sisters. I am not fighting and I don't want my fans to either."

Zodwa was reportedly banned from performing in Lesotho late last year and also cancelled shows in Zimbabwe after an outcry over her scheduled shows in the country, citing security fears.

She said she would continue to visit African countries if she was invited, even if it meant she was turned away from all other countries on the continent.

"As long as there is a contract and I am getting paid, I will go. They must turn me back at the airport and then deal with it. I will be turned away a hundred times if needs be, but I won't stop trying to see my fans in Africa."