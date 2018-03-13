#FinePeopleOlympics: Boity discovered her long lost Somalian 'twin'
Firstly... it's clear that God was showing off when he created Africans. Now that that's out of the way, can we just talk about the striking similarities between Boity Thulo and the Somalian woman, known as Brinney on Twitter.
They could honestly be passed off as sisters.
Last night became all about admiring African beauty and quickly became an Utatakho matter when tweeps spotted a girl who resembled Boity.
When it landed on Boity's timeline, she immediately decided to claim Brinney as her twin.
Reppin both SA and Somalia for my twin and I! 🤷🏾♀️😁😍😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/kfpHGp0DDt— Boity Thulo (@Boity) March 12, 2018
While Monday is usually reserved for #ManCrushMondays, last night saw the usual trend take a dramatic turn when the hashtag, #FinePeopleFromSomalia popped up on our timelines. The trend inspired people from Ghana, Ethiopia and Nigeria among others to follow suit.
Obvs, Mzansi was not going to let it slide (we are proud likers' of things mos)!
Although the hashtags weren't meant to ignite competition, it eventually did. Anyway, in the spirit of healthy competition, the pics came flooding in:
Somalia
Let me join and jump on the bandwagon #FinePeopleFromSomalia pic.twitter.com/Ejoq1VrdW1— iman (@imanhassan300) March 12, 2018
#FinePeoplefromSomalia I know I ain’t late for this 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/B6AnT6qJ5m— yusuf (@__bigty) March 12, 2018
Ghana
Just passing by #FinePeopleFromGhana pic.twitter.com/aMs4QbPlJN— saintlarbi (@KofiLARBI_9) March 10, 2018
Had to join #FinePeopleFromGhana 🇬🇭🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/uIeFg1Vx9x— Maame Yaa (@yaaxo_) March 11, 2018
Nigeria
#FinePeopleFromNigeria#MenFromThe203— 💪🏾BodyByChibby🇳🇬 (@BodyByChibby) March 9, 2018
Am I valid or am I too late? pic.twitter.com/xS8cz5CBza
#FinePeopleFromNigeria— Ogunyemi Bukky (@Prettyfaze) March 12, 2018
Representing the Yoruba Tribe. I'm from Ogun State pic.twitter.com/56NgRPpyPH
Mzansi
Ok let me join #FinePeopleFromSouthAfrica 🙋🏾 pic.twitter.com/y5D9v6ba2R— Kay (@yarmsforeal) March 12, 2018
Good Morning🦉 #FinePeopleFromSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/GEu4Ghx0Mn— Siya Beyile (@SiyaBeyile) March 13, 2018
We're happy to report that while we (as South Africans) have no doubt that we are stunning human beings... we are never too proud to accept our Bafana Bafana status where necessary... so this was also us the whole time! LOL
Ka ba bona bo my sister on #FinePeoplefromSouthAfrica ne..... buuuuuh Jesu is showing off with #FinePeoplefromSomalia 😢😢😢❤❤ pic.twitter.com/G0fTqmOjSm— Gong Mash (@GontseMashaba) March 13, 2018
#FinePeopleFromSouthAfrica be like to #FinePeoplefromSomalia pic.twitter.com/HBo4oYv6c0— TjeniPoi (@mFanaJaquare) March 13, 2018
How can we participate when we dont have land. #FinePeopleFromSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jXtfYcIsh2— Sure 👍, Skhokho! (@Akhanya_C) March 12, 2018
#FinePeopleFromSouthAfrica we lost cos y'all play too damn much. We are that smart as kid in class who would rather be the clown. #FinePeoplefromSomalia is that quiet kid that studies and gets all 18 distinctions in grade 12. pic.twitter.com/YnkAcRx2ir— Serendipitous (@sonic_nzama) March 13, 2018