Hunger for Inxeba is real! Film bagged a cool R1.5 million during cinema return

Staying true to their word, fans of the controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) flocked to cinemas across the country to show their support for the film after it made its way to the big screen last Friday.

Inxeba (The Wound) managed to rake in R1.5-million in its opening weekend since successfully getting the court to reclassify the film from X18 to 18, removing the hardcore porn status.

"The life to date number is R1,552, 925," Indigenous Film MD Helen Kuhn told TshisaLIVE.

Helen said the film was currently being shown in 12 cinemas across the country and that they were looking to increase this. She said that after all the storms the film has been through they were grateful for the support and were looking forward for more.

"The film was back up on Friday, March 9 at 12 sites. It is number 11 on the industry top 20 and the site average was in position number three after Black Panther and Death Wish in positions numbers 1 and 2. We are comfortable with its level of performance."

Helen said they saw an impressive increase in the number of people that watched the film as it attracted 24,739 people, with its new age restriction.

She explained that both the filmmakers and distributors were excited for the response the film received.

"It still played at number 1 at Rosebank Mall Nouveau and solid positions at all other sites. And as I said the site average was the third highest of the films on circuit at the moment."