TshisaLIVE

Hunger for Inxeba is real! Film bagged a cool R1.5 million during cinema return

13 March 2018 - 14:43 By Chrizelda Kekana
Inxeba (The Wound) scored some great numbers when it returned to the big screen last weekend.
Inxeba (The Wound) scored some great numbers when it returned to the big screen last weekend.
Image: Via Instagram

Staying true to their word, fans of the controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) flocked to cinemas across the country to show their support for the film after it made its way to the big screen last Friday.

Inxeba (The Wound) managed to rake in R1.5-million in its opening weekend since successfully getting the court to reclassify the film from X18 to 18, removing the hardcore porn status.

"The life to date number is R1,552, 925," Indigenous Film MD Helen Kuhn told TshisaLIVE.

Helen said the film was currently being shown in 12 cinemas across the country and that they were looking to increase this. She said that after all the storms the film has been through they were grateful for the support and were looking forward for more.

"The film was back up on Friday, March 9 at 12 sites. It is number 11 on the industry top 20 and the site average was in position number three after Black Panther and Death Wish in positions numbers 1 and 2. We are comfortable with its level of performance."

Helen said they saw an impressive increase in the number of people that watched the film as it attracted 24,739 people, with its new age restriction.

She explained that both the filmmakers and distributors were excited for the response the film received.

"It still played at number 1 at Rosebank Mall Nouveau and solid positions at all other sites. And as I said the site average was the third highest of the films on circuit at the moment."

Yoh! Connie Ferguson says she's 'praying' for Marah Louw

Connie says it's not her "style" to throw mud at older performers.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Skolopad plans to sing gospel songs & still rock her revealing outfits

"Doesn't the lord say come as you are?" Skolopad asks with her upcoming Gospel song in mind.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Zakes' plan to build a cancer hospital gets off the ground

The poor shouldn't be left to die because they can't afford treatment.
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

'It's obviously ignorance' - Hotstix Mabuse on Mark Fish's faux pas

After being part of a viral trend courtesy of Mark Fish, legendary musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse has said he doesn't hold Mark's ignorance against ...
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Here's what we learnt from Ntsiki's interview with herself

So... because the media has erhm... a tendency of making a villain out of Ntsiki Mazwai, the poet has taken it upon herself to tell her own story, in ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi claps back at tweep over Jesus, acceptance & his shopping habits TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  5. 'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X