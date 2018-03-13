Is Twitter a TV show? - The Queen's Petronella

Can someone turn Mzansi into a monarchy and crown Petronella the queen? Her jokes and side comments on drama series The Queen have left us gasping for air with laughter, and she had us in tears again on Monday when she asked if Twitter was a TV show.

Petronella must think we are still in the days of Mxit but she can be forgiven for her question, especially when she has so much other drama to deal with.

In a conversation during the show, Petronella commented that the police minister was into Twitter (she obvs missed the reshuffle) and asked what Twitter was about.

Twitter was done with her and immediately called for its own reshuffle to discipline and educate her.