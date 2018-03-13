Is Twitter a TV show? - The Queen's Petronella
Can someone turn Mzansi into a monarchy and crown Petronella the queen? Her jokes and side comments on drama series The Queen have left us gasping for air with laughter, and she had us in tears again on Monday when she asked if Twitter was a TV show.
Petronella must think we are still in the days of Mxit but she can be forgiven for her question, especially when she has so much other drama to deal with.
In a conversation during the show, Petronella commented that the police minister was into Twitter (she obvs missed the reshuffle) and asked what Twitter was about.
Twitter was done with her and immediately called for its own reshuffle to discipline and educate her.
Petronella :is twitter a new tv show 😂😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hO1Yv45so6— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) March 12, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Daniel G (@ChueneDaniel) March 12, 2018
Petronella only know WhatsApp and mxit version 5.9.1 pic.twitter.com/2niA8F1iw6
Petronella tweeter it's a TV 📺 show yoooh! @FERGUSON_FILMS #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/g0XC9AajeH— Lebogang_moLebogeng (@lebogangkganya4) March 12, 2018
The dresser did a fantastic job... But Petronella hanzi Twitter is maybe a new TV show hahahahaha she broke my ribs....— Tau Moyo (@Tau_Moyo) March 12, 2018
Twitter a TV show..... Geeez Petronella ....I'm really moving out of this country #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5kkkiN4CK1— Masbu Mahlatshana (@Masguqeeeee) March 12, 2018
Petronella the character— 🐬Dee❤ (@DelphyWaterson) March 12, 2018
Twitter is a new TV show#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/G5ukaLHmiY
Twitter is the new TV show wtf petronella 😂😂🏃 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/L3wXR7uVm4— 🇸 🇰 (@RealTrazy_sk2) March 12, 2018
But Petronella also has a caring side, which she showed when comforting Vee (Zandile Msutwana) on the show. Vee had previously been part of a love triangle involving herself, Jerry (Shona Ferguson) and his son Bakang (Thato Molamu) that blew up when Jerry discovered his missus slept with his son.
Twitter celebrated Petronella and declared her the bestie we all wish we had.
Friends like Petronella #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DDi0yS293r— Andy Faniso (@Andyfanios) March 12, 2018
Petronella always has that thing... motivation and care for Vee shame #TheQueenMzansi— patrick matheta (@MathetaPatrick) March 12, 2018
Sometimes I wish I had a friend like Petronella....a friend and a mother.#TheQueen— Sthembile Nzimande (@SthembileNzima3) March 12, 2018