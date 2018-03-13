Listas, Listeroro & Polontis: Mzansi helps People's Bae find nickname for Listeria
Somebody finally said it! The constant struggle to pronounce and write Listeria and Listeriosis has been brought into the spotlight.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement at the beginning of the March that polony and products from an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo‚ were the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeria.
The People's Bae took to Twitter to raised an issue that has been bothering many South Africans since the announcement.
"Can we give Listeriosis a new term, cause there is really no point in fighting an enemy whose name we cannot pronounce."
Can we give Listeriosis a new term, cause there is really no point in fighting an enemy whose name we cannot pronounce. We need a local South African name cause our people, me included, can’t call this thing... and I am being real for real! Please!— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 12, 2018
So, right on cue Mzansi came through with some suggestions.
Here's the top 10:
1. Polonytis
2. Joseph Lister or Josheph (After the person who found that the use of carbolic acid killed germs)
3. Just polony. (Apparently, you MUST include the full stop)
4. Lister nton nton (Obvs, this person was Xhosa)
5. Listas or Listeroro
6. White Monopolony
7. Listerine (This was inevitable)
8. Isifo sapholoni (The Zulus are here too)
9. Mlaristos or Larista or Mlarezo (This person really thought this through)
10. Cyriliosis Ramapolony
Aowa... a le palle ke selo shem! (Nothing is too hard for y'all)