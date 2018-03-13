TshisaLIVE

Listas, Listeroro & Polontis: Mzansi helps People's Bae find nickname for Listeria

13 March 2018 - 10:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's suggestion for an alternative name for Listeria got some hilarious results.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's suggestion for an alternative name for Listeria got some hilarious results.
Image: Instagram

Somebody finally said it! The constant struggle to pronounce and write Listeria and Listeriosis has been brought into the spotlight.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement at the beginning of the March that polony and products from an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo‚ were the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeria.

The People's Bae took to Twitter to raised an issue that has been bothering many South Africans since the announcement.

"Can we give Listeriosis a new term, cause there is really no point in fighting an enemy whose name we cannot pronounce."

So, right on cue Mzansi came through with some suggestions.

Here's the top 10:

1. Polonytis

2. Joseph Lister or Josheph (After the person who found that the use of carbolic acid killed germs)

3. Just polony. (Apparently, you MUST include the full stop)

4. Lister nton nton (Obvs, this person was Xhosa)

5. Listas or Listeroro

6. White Monopolony

7.  Listerine (This was inevitable)

8. Isifo sapholoni (The Zulus are here too)

9. Mlaristos or Larista or Mlarezo (This person really thought this through)

10. Cyriliosis Ramapolony

Aowa... a le palle ke selo shem! (Nothing is too hard for y'all)

Skolopad plans to sing gospel songs & still rock her revealing outfits

"Doesn't the lord say come as you are?" Skolopad asks with her upcoming Gospel song in mind.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Zakes' plan to build a cancer hospital gets off the ground

The poor shouldn't be left to die because they can't afford treatment.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'It's obviously ignorance' - Hotstix Mabuse on Mark Fish's faux pas

After being part of a viral trend courtesy of Mark Fish, legendary musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse has said he doesn't hold Mark's ignorance against ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Here's what we learnt from Ntsiki's interview with herself

So... because the media has erhm... a tendency of making a villain out of Ntsiki Mazwai, the poet has taken it upon herself to tell her own story, in ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

I felt disrespected, I won't let it go - Inside Marah Louw & the Fergusons' explosive feud

Mara Louw has been left fuming after she was apparently offered a per-call contract on popular soapie The Queen, which she labelled "insulting and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi claps back at tweep over Jesus, acceptance & his shopping habits TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  5. 'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X