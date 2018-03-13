Listas, Listeroro & Polontis: Mzansi helps People's Bae find nickname for Listeria

Somebody finally said it! The constant struggle to pronounce and write Listeria and Listeriosis has been brought into the spotlight.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the announcement at the beginning of the March that polony and products from an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo‚ were the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeria.

The People's Bae took to Twitter to raised an issue that has been bothering many South Africans since the announcement.

"Can we give Listeriosis a new term, cause there is really no point in fighting an enemy whose name we cannot pronounce."