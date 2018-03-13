TshisaLIVE

Miss SA Adè van Heerden 'grateful' to be alive after car accident

13 March 2018 - 08:25 By Karishma Thakurdin
Adè van Heerden is recovering from the traumatic experience.
Image: Via Facebook

Miss SA Adè van Heerden feels "blessed and grateful" to have escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a car accident on Sunday. 

Taking to her Facebook page on Monday night, Adè reflected on the traumatising incident. 

"Feeling so blessed and grateful for my life this morning. Yesterday I was involved in a very horrible accident and through God’s protection managed to escape with only a few bruises." 

Adè was driving a Nissan X-trail at the time, and revealed that the airbags had deployed saving her from sustaining further injuries. 

She also thanked those close to her for the love and support she's received since the accident. 

"Thank you to my Miss (SA)family for looking after me and taking care of everything I’ve needed the past 12 hours. This has reminded me of how special and important our relationships are and that we should tell people how much we love them regularly. At the end of the day you won’t be remembered for your achievements, but for how you made people feel." 

Miss SA organisers also asked fans to respect Adè's privacy as she recovers at home. 

