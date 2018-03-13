Skolopad plans to sing gospel songs & still rock her revealing outfits
You may or may not know that Skolopad can actually sing. She and nudes are also in the same WhatsApp group. But, there's always a plot twist with Skolopad and this time it's a gospel song in the mix.
The singer has set her sights on topping the gospel music charts, sort of.
The Tloboneng singer recently told TshisaLIVE that she was planning to release gospel music for the Easter period. The song is meant to remind people that Jesus, is a friend indeed.
"I love the Lord, so the song just goes on to say that even when I don't have friends, I'll always have Jesus. The songs will be released in time for Easter. I will sing them at churches and taverns if need be."
On Sunday, Skolopad took to her social media to showcase her vocal abilities. She sang a Christian song that appears to be a vernac medley of What a friend we have in Jesus.
Skolopad's growing fan base sang her praises in return and went on to ask her to pursue a career in gospel music as opposed to house-kwaito.
They asked her to "clean up" her image and work on becoming a gospel star.
However, the musician told TshisaLIVE that despite her growing interest in the Christian music genre, she wasn't willing to change who she was for a gospel career.
Instead, Skolopad said she wanted to remain the same ol' Skolopad and just also happen to sing a few gospel songs on the side.
She said she saw nothing wrong with staying true to who she is and still singing about the Lord.
"Look, I can't promise that I won't be sexy while I sing my gospel songs. I'll probably have my beautiful thighs out but we'll see. Doesn't the Lord say come as you are? Then amen."
While most of Skolopad's fans want her to choose one direction for her career (stick to nudes and public stunts or repent and be like 'other gospel artists') they couldn't fault her singing.
Meanwhile... Skolopad wants to sing gospel in nothing but a bodysuit.
*Claps once*... this should be interesting!