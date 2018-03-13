TshisaLIVE

Skolopad plans to sing gospel songs & still rock her revealing outfits

13 March 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad is releasing a gospel song for Easter time.
Skolopad is releasing a gospel song for Easter time.
Image: Via Instagram

You may or may not know that Skolopad can actually sing. She and nudes are also in the same WhatsApp group. But, there's always a plot twist with Skolopad and this time it's a gospel song in the mix.

The singer has set her sights on topping the gospel music charts, sort of.

The Tloboneng  singer recently told TshisaLIVE that she was planning to release gospel music for the Easter period. The song is meant to remind people that Jesus, is a friend indeed.

"I love the Lord, so the song just goes on to say that even when I don't have friends, I'll always have Jesus. The songs will be released in time for Easter. I will sing them at churches and taverns if need be."

On Sunday, Skolopad took to her social media to showcase her vocal abilities. She sang a Christian song that appears to be a vernac medley of What a friend we have in Jesus.

Enjoy

A post shared by Queen Skolopad (@skolopad_sa) on

Skolopad's growing fan base sang her praises in return and went on to ask her to pursue a career in gospel music as opposed to house-kwaito.

They asked her to "clean up" her image and work on becoming a gospel star.

However, the musician told TshisaLIVE that despite her growing interest in the Christian music genre, she wasn't willing to change who she was for a gospel career.

Instead, Skolopad said she wanted to remain the same ol' Skolopad and just also happen to sing a few gospel songs on the side.

She said she saw nothing wrong with staying true to who she is and still singing about the Lord.

"Look, I can't promise that I won't be sexy while I sing my gospel songs. I'll probably have my beautiful thighs out but we'll see. Doesn't the Lord say come as you are? Then amen."

While most of Skolopad's fans want her to choose one direction for her career (stick to nudes and public stunts or repent and be like 'other gospel artists') they couldn't fault her singing. 

Meanwhile... Skolopad wants to sing gospel in nothing but a bodysuit.

*Claps once*... this should be interesting!

Kani on underprivileged kids seeing Black Panther: It grabbed my heart

Actor John Kani has hailed an initiative by the 947 Breakfast Club to get underprivileged children to watch Black Panther as an incredible ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation

Zodwa has urged her friends and fans not to retaliate or interrogate Zambians living in South Africa after she was stopped at a Zambian airport over ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kwaito is still alive & kicking through me, say Thebe

The star says he is still relevant -and so is Kwaito.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Salamina Mosese on dealing with depression & life's lessons

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Salamina Mosese has opened up dealing with depression and learning to deal with her emotions properly over the years.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It's criminal'- Simphiwe Dana wants to take #DataMustFall fight to court

After Tbo Touch let us all down in the #DataMustFall fight, we might soon have a new celeb taking up our cause.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi claps back at tweep over Jesus, acceptance & his shopping habits TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  5. 'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X