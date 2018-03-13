Skolopad plans to sing gospel songs & still rock her revealing outfits

You may or may not know that Skolopad can actually sing. She and nudes are also in the same WhatsApp group. But, there's always a plot twist with Skolopad and this time it's a gospel song in the mix.

The singer has set her sights on topping the gospel music charts, sort of.

The Tloboneng singer recently told TshisaLIVE that she was planning to release gospel music for the Easter period. The song is meant to remind people that Jesus, is a friend indeed.

"I love the Lord, so the song just goes on to say that even when I don't have friends, I'll always have Jesus. The songs will be released in time for Easter. I will sing them at churches and taverns if need be."

On Sunday, Skolopad took to her social media to showcase her vocal abilities. She sang a Christian song that appears to be a vernac medley of What a friend we have in Jesus.