Twitter cancels Big Sean after 'cheating' rumours
Apparently Big Sean and Jay Z are in the same WhatsApp group, after reports surfaced this week that the Bounce Back rapper cheated on his boo Jhene Aiko.
According to US publication Jasmine Brand, the star cheated on Jhene with none other than...wait for it...Nicole Scherzinger. Yes. That Nicole Scherzinger!
Apparently the pair were spotted getting cosy during an Oscars party but because no cameras were allowed in the venue, there are no receipts to prove it.
While most fans were heartbroken and waited to hear if it's true, Twitter users were ready for action and started dragging Sean with hilarious memes and messages.
Me rn reading about Big Sean.... pic.twitter.com/o0XKFCChR4— Jessica Gonzalez (@Jessglz_) March 13, 2018
big sean bout to rap some shit like "I got cheatin on my girl, yeah I call that infidelity"— Zachary Fox (@zackfox) March 13, 2018
Me looking at my boyfriend after hearing about Big Sean’s actions 😭😂💀 pic.twitter.com/sk9YzPT5iC— mary 🐉 (@themarycruz_) March 13, 2018
Jhene Aiko scrubbing Big Sean’s face off her arm like pic.twitter.com/3v3NvoetGC— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2018
Jhene & Ariana Grande on their way to the studio to record a diss track about Big Sean pic.twitter.com/XCFpfyzepp— 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) March 13, 2018
Jhene Aiko trying to get her Big Sean tattoo removed like pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) March 13, 2018
According to The Shade Room, Jhene unfollowed Big Sean after the news spread, but quickly followed him again.
She also took to Twitter to slam the rumours.
sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho 😘— Penny (@JheneAiko) March 13, 2018
We suggest you get the popcorn and come sit next to us, cause things are about to get spicy.