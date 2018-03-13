Twitter cancels Big Sean after 'cheating' rumours

Apparently Big Sean and Jay Z are in the same WhatsApp group, after reports surfaced this week that the Bounce Back rapper cheated on his boo Jhene Aiko.

According to US publication Jasmine Brand, the star cheated on Jhene with none other than...wait for it...Nicole Scherzinger. Yes. That Nicole Scherzinger!

Apparently the pair were spotted getting cosy during an Oscars party but because no cameras were allowed in the venue, there are no receipts to prove it.

While most fans were heartbroken and waited to hear if it's true, Twitter users were ready for action and started dragging Sean with hilarious memes and messages.