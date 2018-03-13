TshisaLIVE

Twitter cancels Big Sean after 'cheating' rumours

13 March 2018 - 07:43 By Kyle Zeeman
Big Sean may want Jhene Aiko's forgiveness if the cheating rumours are true.
Image: Via Vevo/ Bounce Back Video

Apparently Big Sean and Jay Z are in the same WhatsApp group, after reports surfaced this week that the Bounce Back rapper cheated on his boo Jhene Aiko.

According to US publication Jasmine Brand, the star cheated on Jhene with none other than...wait for it...Nicole Scherzinger. Yes. That Nicole Scherzinger!

Apparently the pair were spotted getting cosy during an Oscars party but because no cameras were allowed in the venue, there are no receipts to prove it. 

While most fans were heartbroken and waited to hear if it's true, Twitter users were ready for action and started dragging Sean with hilarious memes and messages.

According to The Shade Room, Jhene unfollowed Big Sean after the news spread, but quickly followed him again.

She also took to Twitter to slam the rumours.

We suggest you get the popcorn and come sit next to us, cause things are about to get spicy.

