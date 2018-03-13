Yaaaaas! Black Panther 2 is en route

It's the news all Black Panther fans have been waiting for: number two is on the way!

Marvel studio boss Kevin Feige confirmed that T'Challa and co are going to be coming back for a second round.

Although there aren't many details at this stage, Feige said that there are already story plans in the works.

“We absolutely will do [a sequel]. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a part one and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a part two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Considering Black Panther made over a billion dollars worldwide in its first month, we'd say Africa, and the world, are ready.

#Wakandaforever.