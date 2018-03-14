32 & still at home: Why the Modiselle sisters still live with their parents

While most of us were itching to leave the nest, one of Mzansi's most popular sisters say the secret to happiness is actually staying with mama and pops at home. Who knew?

The Modiselle sisters - Refilwe, Candice and Bontle all have thriving careers in the entertainment industry, but have revealed that they're happier living together as a family instead of "struggling" on their own.

Candice told Metro FM that Refilwe was 32 and that she still stays at home with the rest of them, and that they all preferred it that way.

"There is this pressure to move out but it just makes more sense to be at home...we (sisters) are still very close."

Candice said too often people move out but become a burden to their parents by doing so.

Instead, the family decided to pool together their resources and live together. She said it helped to have several income streams in a household as opposed to struggling on your own.

Candice said she would eventually move out but everyone was "comfortable" and "happy" at the moment.

Even Bontle's relationship with rapper Priddy Ugly hasn't been affected by the decision, with her mom taking to him like a child to NikNaks.

"She is an excellent judge of character. She can tell if someone is a bit shady or not," Candice added.

Candice is the youngest of the three sisters who have taken Mzansi by storm and the Generations: The Legacy actress told TshisaLIVE they had no plans to open up their home to a reality show like their US counterparts the Kardashians.

"Honestly, we are very protective of our lives. There is a misconception about what reality shows are about, that it is all about entertainment instead of about giving people a part of your life. Once we feel like reality shows are in the right place and we are in the right space, perhaps. Right now we are so focused on our own crafts that we haven't even discussed it but you never know," Candice said.