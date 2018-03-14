AKA to the haters: Hope you live your dreams, in the meantime I'll live it for you
And y'all thought AKA and his spice was gone?
Nah!
The Supa Mega is en route to the prestigious SXSW music festival in Texas and he made sure to let us know that he's still living that first class life.
While he was humble, at times, explaining how grateful he was that he could take his team members with him, two of whom had never been to America, he still pointed out that he got first class and not them.
Makes me so happy to be able to take my team with me overseas. 2 of them going to the States for the 1st time. Makes me proud of them, and of myself. 😋 ... of course, they won't be able to reach me in 1st class tho 😂— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 13, 2018
And then he got real again.
Oh, and as for the haters. Bit of nice, bit of spice.
REAL TALK tho. Thank You. Each and everyone of you. Even the haters. 🙏🏼 ... i hope you all get to live your dreams. In the meantime, im gonna live it for you 😋— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 13, 2018