AKA to the haters: Hope you live your dreams, in the meantime I'll live it for you

14 March 2018 - 07:14 By Jessica Levitt
AKA has become a bit of nice and a bit of spice.
AKA has become a bit of nice and a bit of spice.
And y'all thought AKA and his spice was gone?

Nah!

The Supa Mega is en route to the prestigious SXSW music festival in Texas and he made sure to let us know that he's still living that first class life.

While he was humble, at times, explaining how grateful he was that he could take his team members with him, two of whom had never been to America, he still pointed out that he got first class and not them.

And then he got real again.

Oh, and as for the haters. Bit of nice, bit of spice.

