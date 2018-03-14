Arthur Mafokate trial: Cici describes how she was 'dragged on the road'

Songstress Busisiwe (Cici) Twala took to the dock at the Midrand Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon to give testimony in the assault trial against her ex-boyfriend and record label boss, Arthur Mafokate.

Mafokate was charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

During her testimony on the first day of the trial, Twala struggled to fight her emotions as she gave the court her version of events.

The court heard how Twala allegedly went to Mafokate's house on June 1 last year to break-up with him.

"I was basically ending my relationship with him and I was picking up my belongings. The commotion started because I wanted to end the relationship and he didn't want me to call an Uber," she said.

Twala claims that as she was packing her belongings, Mafokate asked to discuss their relationship and took her phone away as she was about to request the cab. She then alleges he got into his car with her phone.

"I tried to open the driver's door and found it was locked. He still had my phone. He then pulled away from the garage and I was still holding onto the door handle of the car and asking for my phone. I saw he had no intention to stop," she told the court.

She said she tried to pull her hand away, but it got caught because she was wearing a chunky ring.

"As he accelerated, I grabbed on with both hands because my right arm may be dislocated. I fell on the ground while he continued driving. I tried to stand up but couldn't. I dragged myself to the nearest residence".

Twala was then apparently rushed to hospital by a friend of the record label boss and was told she had a broken pelvis and would need surgery.

The trial continues.