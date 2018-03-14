TshisaLIVE

Boity has no time for men or a TV return just yet

14 March 2018 - 09:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Boity says that she's far too busy with her beauty range to worry about guys.
It has been a minute since actress Boity Thulo was last seen on TV screens but a return to the small screen isn't on the cards for the entrepreneur, who is focused on building an empire with her beauty products. 

Boity has taken a leaf out of DJ Sbu's book and promotes her beauty product, launched in September last year, every chance she gets. In fact, she's using an upcoming gig as host of a Wine event in Durban later this month as an opportunity to have a KZN launch of the product.

"It is my pride and joy so if there is any opportunity to give my product some exposure, I will take it. I have been extremely happy with the demand for the product. We are still only selling online but it is growing. We are now just focusing on taking the next step."

Boity called being an entrepreneur "a lifetime journey" and said that was why she was taking time now away from screens to help nurture her "baby".

"I will return to TV eventually. I decided to take a little break to concentrate on my business. I want to focus on it completely and not struggle between it and TV. I will definitely be back though."

While she runs around frantically trying to get her coins, Boity says she has no time for a man. 

"I am not in a relationship at the moment. I am single and I am happy. I am concentrating on work."

