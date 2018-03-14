Bra Hugh Masekela's last gift to Don Laka revealed

Before his death, music legend Hugh Masekela left Don Laka with a special gift and a song to complete, the star revealed to TshisaLIVE.

It has been nearly two months since Hugh died at his Johannesburg home after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Prior to his death, Hugh had been excited about a collaboration with producer and musician Don Laka - an idea that was hatched 15 years ago.

"I had an idea 15 years ago of Bra Hugh working with a choir and him not singing but just playing the trumpet. We worked on the idea and eventually I laid down the material. The song was 98 percent done when Hugh died. I feel like it is his gift to me," Don told TshisaLIVE.

He posted a snippet of the song on social media, where Hugh's trumpet can be heard rising triumphantly over the choir.