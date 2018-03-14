TshisaLIVE

From your fave girlfriend to fave aunty - Thembi Mtshali stills serves FIRE!

14 March 2018 - 08:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thembi Mtshali's passion for acting still burns.
Thembi Mtshali's passion for acting still burns.
Image: Via Instagram

When we talk about legendary actors... we are talking about the likes of Thembi Mtshali whose track record in the industry speaks for itself. But even after being in the industry for over 30 years Thembi is still bringing the fire! 

TshisaLIVE recently caught up with the 68-year-old actress, who reflected on a thespian life well-lived, right before she takes on her latest role.

The actress bagged a lead role on new drama Imbewu: The Seed as Mandlovu, a character she said "challenged her" more than most because Mandlovu was such a ruthless woman.

In the spirit of celebrating living legends, TshisaLIVE travelled with Thembi down memory lane, where she reflected on some of her most iconic characters.

"I used to be the girlfriend on TV," she said in between giggles.

"Now I am the grandmother, with a lot of wisdom collected in between. I'm lucky that my calling doesn't have an expiry date and I can still tell stories, because I love it."

The actress laughed when we reminded her that she'd been in the industry for over three decades. She said looking back, she doesn't have a particular character she loved more than the others.

However, she admitted that some of her characters have been more iconic than others.

Thembi added that she was grateful different generations identified with different eras of her acting.

The 30-year-old will know: Thoko from 'Sgudi 'Snaysi

Thembi played an aspiring actress Thoko on the CCV sitcom 'Sgudi 'Snaysi, from 1986-1992. The charismatic character carried bucketloads of ambition and a charm many could not resist.

"My days as Thoko, were some of my best. I worked with giants of the acting industry, you know the likes of Joe (Mafela) and learnt so many things. I also made friends and formed part of a family from the industry I will forever cherish."

The born-frees will know: Hazel Dube from Stokvel

Hazel Dube was the popular singer turned shebeen queen in the SABC2 sitcom Stokvel. She was the blunt, take no-nonsense woman who made people tune in every Sunday.

Thembi said people still called her Hazel, she reckoned it was because more people had television sets during her Stokvel days.

"Hazel, was still in a sitcom and even though I had done a lot of things in between from my S'dumo days, I enjoyed the challenge. The cast was also amazing."

The new millennium aka Ma2000 will know: Aunt Thulile on The Queen

For those who never got a chance to see Thembi's greatness as Thoko or as Hazel (or the many other characters she's played), Thembi also plays the conservative aunt on Mzansi Magic's telenovela The Queen.

Even though Aunt Thulisile is not a lead role, she always brings the spice whenever she shows up.

Skolopad plans to sing gospel songs & still rock her revealing outfits

"Doesn't the lord say come as you are?" Skolopad asks with her upcoming Gospel song in mind.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zakes' plan to build a cancer hospital gets off the ground

The poor shouldn't be left to die because they can't afford treatment.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It's obviously ignorance' - Hotstix Mabuse on Mark Fish's faux pas

After being part of a viral trend courtesy of Mark Fish, legendary musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse has said he doesn't hold Mark's ignorance against ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Here's what we learnt from Ntsiki's interview with herself

So... because the media has erhm... a tendency of making a villain out of Ntsiki Mazwai, the poet has taken it upon herself to tell her own story, in ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I felt disrespected, I won't let it go - Inside Marah Louw & the Fergusons' explosive feud

Mara Louw has been left fuming after she was apparently offered a per-call contract on popular soapie The Queen, which she labelled "insulting and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi claps back at tweep over Jesus, acceptance & his shopping habits TshisaLIVE
  4. 'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
X