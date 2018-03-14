#NikkiShange says 'Jesus can cure HIV' - Twitter goes berserk
There's never a dull moment in Mzansi, especially because we have zero chill.
A young woman known as Nikki Shange has sent Twitter into a complete meltdown with her comments around HIV/Aids.
Nikki, a university student from KwaZulu-Natal who describes herself as a "Christ follower, a brand influencer and model", has been ripped to shreds for saying that "Jesus can cure HIV".
Even as the social media platform was filled with mocking comments and her name climbed the Twitter trends list, Nikki was unapologetic and stood firm in her beliefs.
"It absolutely baffles me that people who proclaim to be Christian are genuinely laughing at the fact that I said that Jesus can cure HIV. Since y’all think this is a joke , what was Jesus doing in the Book of John?"
Nikki also made it clear that she in no way said people should stop taking ARVs.
It absolutely baffles me that people who proclaim to be Christian are genuinely laughing at the fact that I said that Jesus can cure HIV . Since y’all think this is a joke , what was Jesus doing in the Book of John ?— Nikki Shange (@NikkiShangee) March 14, 2018
This didn't stop Twitter from laying into her, while some people who shared similar beliefs to Nikki rallied around her in support.
Honestly, I am bothered by how people choose to mock and ridicule Nikki Shange for saying that God can heal HIV.— Azola ' (@azolag_) March 13, 2018
Clearly the "God" you choose to worship isn't the one in the Bible.
Nikki quotes the bible. Same bible we quote when we speak about blessings and riches. So sikhetha okuvuna ama-lifestyle ethu, sikuzibe okuphikisana nawo? pic.twitter.com/h724la0r6o— Ntshebe (@TheBeardKhumalo) March 13, 2018
I believe that there are parts of the Bible that are outdated. The messages do not fit our time and it is therefore necessary to apply context always. Some people's interpretation of the Bible can be harmful i.e Nikki Shange— Miss Cyril Ramaphosa (@Basetsana_Pule) March 13, 2018
She isn't wrong but she's definitely not right either
Nikki and Mihlali are irresponsible and reckless with those tweets. NO God can heal HIV/AIDS. Those tweets could have other people with HIV/AIDS stop taking their medication because they think that a miracle will occur. Your tweets will result in deaths.— Zukiswa (@BitterFeminist_) March 14, 2018
Nikki in the Uber with us to hell after after realizing she’s also not on the guest list for heaven pic.twitter.com/jQLkmGVwAw— khanyo wa se taboo 🍒 (@ThatKhanyoGuyy) March 14, 2018
If God cannot cure people from being gay and lesbian, he cannot cure HIV! Nikki Shange is so gullible.— QueenSamantha (@2ahtnamas) March 14, 2018
According to "Nikki Shange" God can cure HIV— Iviwe_BucsLady (@iviweyengwa) March 14, 2018
LOL guys we need to be realistic here. Let us stop misleading people in the name of Christ.
Nikki Shange believes she owns the guestlist in heaven— Nibuye nis’dakelwe nina kule app (@_Bonga) March 13, 2018