NikkiShange says 'Jesus can cure HIV' - Twitter goes berserk

There's never a dull moment in Mzansi, especially because we have zero chill.

A young woman known as Nikki Shange has sent Twitter into a complete meltdown with her comments around HIV/Aids.

Nikki, a university student from KwaZulu-Natal who describes herself as a "Christ follower, a brand influencer and model", has been ripped to shreds for saying that "Jesus can cure HIV".

Even as the social media platform was filled with mocking comments and her name climbed the Twitter trends list, Nikki was unapologetic and stood firm in her beliefs.

"It absolutely baffles me that people who proclaim to be Christian are genuinely laughing at the fact that I said that Jesus can cure HIV. Since y’all think this is a joke , what was Jesus doing in the Book of John?"

Nikki also made it clear that she in no way said people should stop taking ARVs.