No guys! Polygamist Musa doesn't have threesomes with his wives
An ambiguous post on Instagram from Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo, set the internet in a bit of a tizz after they assumed that she was hinting at a threesome between her husband and his other wife, MaNgwabe.
Sorry fam... it ain't so.
Makhumalo clarified that the post had nothing to do with sex, but she admitted most of her followers would draw their own conclusions.
"It was just an innocent invite for a friend to come over for dinner, because we are at work during the day. But I knew that people might interpret it however. I don't care though, I know what I meant. I'm also only responsible for what I say, not what people choose to hear."
Speaking to TshisaLIVE the wealthy polygamist squashed the idea that he's had or plans on having sex with two or more of his wifes simultaneously.
"No, no, no. We don't do that. Threesomes are taboo in my culture and our lifestyle is culture inspired. These women are my wives and I love and respect them."
Musa explained, with the help of his wife MaKhumalo, that the misread Instagram post was merely an invite to socialise over drinks with his wife and their family friend.
The polygamist, who is married to four women and has a reality TV show, said he would never "disrespect" his wife with a threesome request. He explained that he loved his wives as individuals.
"It's funny how people always jump to silly conclusions. That post was not related to sex in any way. It was about us having a good time and even discussing business, like our recently launched clothing line. We are not living the kind of lifestyle we are living because of sex. It is for love and we because we respect our cultures."