No guys! Polygamist Musa doesn't have threesomes with his wives

An ambiguous post on Instagram from Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo, set the internet in a bit of a tizz after they assumed that she was hinting at a threesome between her husband and his other wife, MaNgwabe.

Sorry fam... it ain't so.

Makhumalo clarified that the post had nothing to do with sex, but she admitted most of her followers would draw their own conclusions.

"It was just an innocent invite for a friend to come over for dinner, because we are at work during the day. But I knew that people might interpret it however. I don't care though, I know what I meant. I'm also only responsible for what I say, not what people choose to hear."