Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking
We've all got a tenuous relationship with social media. One day you love Twitter, the next day you're back to Facebook. But whichever one you choose, rest assured you're going to find yourself reading the unbelievable.
A message about a woman who had an affair with a man because he had a toe fetish has gone viral... on all social media accounts.
It's unclear whether the message is true or not, but Twitter still had lots of opinions.
A woman confessed that she had an affair with a man who is about to be married. She claimed that it was because he loved her toes and his soon to be wife doesn't have toes.
No toes and extra fingers. Twitter had a field day.
Yesterday's hashtag drama had me visiting #Facebook . I needed a break from #TwitterSouthAfrica ... no sooner had I arrived in Facebook land 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/POUeGO9hOz— IG: sindivanzyl 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 (@sindivanzyl) March 13, 2018
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Thank you for bringing me crazy laughter to get me through the day pic.twitter.com/gOa3y3KnLz— Kananelo Sexwale 💋💃🏽🕺🏿🌸 (@kaysexwale) March 13, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂 men will say anything to get laid.... Is she sure the wife doesn't have toes? 😂😂😂😂— Digital Native (@Ntsika_) March 13, 2018
This matter of national importance needs your answers and solutions:
1) Do you believe this is a legit confession?
2) Do you think the wife had no toes and extra fingers or the dude just wanted action?
3) Should she tell the wife?
Comment below!
