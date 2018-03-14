TshisaLIVE

Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking

14 March 2018 - 10:42 By Jessica Levitt
A woman has revealed her secret and has asked for advice.
Image: 123RF/gstockstudio

We've all got a tenuous relationship with social media. One day you love Twitter, the next day you're back to Facebook. But whichever one you choose, rest assured you're going to find yourself reading the unbelievable.

A message about a woman who had an affair with a man because he had a toe fetish has gone viral... on all social media accounts.

It's unclear whether the message is true or not, but Twitter still had lots of opinions.

A woman confessed that she had an affair with a man who is about to be married. She claimed that it was because he loved her toes and his soon to be wife doesn't have toes.

An unusual confession had Twitter catching feelings.
Image: Twitter

No toes and extra fingers. Twitter had a field day.

This matter of national importance needs your answers and solutions:

1) Do you believe this is a legit confession?

2) Do you think the wife had no toes and extra fingers or the dude just wanted action?

3) Should she tell the wife?

Comment below!

