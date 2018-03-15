TshisaLIVE

Cassper gets ridiculed for dropping out...again!

15 March 2018 - 10:10 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest hits back at drop out haters.
Cassper Nyovest hits back at drop out haters.
Image: via Instagram

What went down on Cassper Nyovest's Twitter page on Wednesday is more proof that there is zero chill in Mzansi. 

The rapper was again ridiculed for not having a Matric certificate after he shared a picture of himself chilling in front of his Orange Bentley. 

Of course tweeps could not let the guy just have his moment of shine, and photoshopped a Matric certificate onto the picture. 

Savage right? 

Cassper took the hate in his stride and told a fan that for him it was all about being happy in life. 

"I’m not about to flex about how much money I have or how I’m richer than people who went to school. My point is, to each his own. You got money? Good!! You got an education? Good!! Are u happy with your decisions? Now that’s where it gets tricky. Do you." 

The rapper told another fan that education is important and without it he wouldn't have been able to read or write, but his path was different. 

"Education is a great tool but we are all different, we are here for different purposes and most importantly we learn or take in information in different ways, find yours."

Preach! 

Black Panther star Connie Chiume can't find an acting gig

She may be the toast of Mzansi but Connie Chiume's job prospects are looking about as dry as day zero
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

32 & still at home: Why the Modiselle sisters still live with their fam

While most of us were itching to leave the nest, one of Mzansi's most popular sisters say the secret to happiness is actually staying with mama at ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Akanamali! Chicco Twala & Bongani’s bitter feud over Brenda Fassie biopic drains producers

Someone come clean the crumbs because it just gets more and more messy.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

From your fave girlfriend to fave aunty - Thembi Mtshali stills serves FIRE!

When we talk about legendary actors... we are talking about the likes of Thembi Mtshali whose track record in the industry speaks for itself. But ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  5. #FinePeopleOlympics: Boity discovered her long lost Somalian 'twin' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X