Cassper gets ridiculed for dropping out...again!

Cassper took the hate in his stride and told a fan that for him it was all about being happy in life.

"I’m not about to flex about how much money I have or how I’m richer than people who went to school. My point is, to each his own. You got money? Good!! You got an education? Good!! Are u happy with your decisions? Now that’s where it gets tricky. Do you."

The rapper told another fan that education is important and without it he wouldn't have been able to read or write, but his path was different.

"Education is a great tool but we are all different, we are here for different purposes and most importantly we learn or take in information in different ways, find yours."

Preach!