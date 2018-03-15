Here are 5 cool things to know about Nikki Shange
With platforms such as Twitter, fame is reasonably easy to attain but for Nikki Shange, it ain't all about fame it's about doing the Lord's work.
The young woman caused a stir on the Twitter streets on Wednesday after she declared that "Jesus can cure HIV". The influencer stuck to her guns after tweeps came for her with science and various interpretations of the Bible.
The scripture-ready youngster responded with quotes from the Bible and explained that the basis of her statement came from reading the word.
It absolutely baffles me that people who proclaim to be Christian are genuinely laughing at the fact that I said that Jesus can cure HIV . Since y’all think this is a joke , what was Jesus doing in the Book of John ?— Nikki Shange (@NikkiShangee) March 14, 2018
Nikki, who before this was relatively unknown, has since seen an increase in followers and has said that she will continue to use her Twitter to remind people that "Jesus is Lord."
I'm going to use my 280 Characters to remind y'all that Jesus is Lord. He is the beginning and the end. Alpha and Omega. Rest in Him. Dont stress. He's got you. Just believe. Love Him whole heartedly. He loves you so much. You're enough.— Nikki Shange (@NikkiShangee) November 8, 2017
Here are 5 cool fun facts about her.
1. She has a STRIKING resemblance to actress Shalima Mkongi...
No, like seriously... someone's dad needs to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. *speed dialing Utatakho*
2. She is a model and brand influencer. #bodygoals
She doesn't even look like she has to try that hard. Fam, this looks like good genes.
3. She was born in 1998.
Yes, your maths is not deceiving you... she is 20-years-old!
4. She's quite athletic and plays hockey.
5. She's a Jesus Christ believer... through and through fam... with faith on 100%.
ONE MORE TIME FOR THE PEOPLE AT THE BACK!
She REALLY loves Jesus!