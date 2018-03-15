Here are 5 cool things to know about Nikki Shange

With platforms such as Twitter, fame is reasonably easy to attain but for Nikki Shange, it ain't all about fame it's about doing the Lord's work.

The young woman caused a stir on the Twitter streets on Wednesday after she declared that "Jesus can cure HIV". The influencer stuck to her guns after tweeps came for her with science and various interpretations of the Bible.

The scripture-ready youngster responded with quotes from the Bible and explained that the basis of her statement came from reading the word.