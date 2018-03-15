TshisaLIVE

Here are 5 cool things to know about Nikki Shange

15 March 2018 - 11:45 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nikki Shange says she will use her Twitter to spread the good news of the Bible.
Image: Via Instagram

With platforms such as Twitter, fame is reasonably easy to attain but for Nikki Shange, it ain't all about fame it's about doing the Lord's work. 

The young woman caused a stir on the Twitter streets on Wednesday after she declared that "Jesus can cure HIV". The influencer stuck to her guns after tweeps came for her with science and various interpretations of the Bible.

The scripture-ready youngster responded with quotes from the Bible and explained that the basis of her statement came from reading the word.

Nikki, who before this was relatively unknown, has since seen an increase in followers and has said that she will continue to use her Twitter to remind people that "Jesus is Lord."

Here are 5 cool fun facts about her.

1. She has a STRIKING resemblance to actress Shalima Mkongi...

No, like seriously... someone's dad needs to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. *speed dialing Utatakho*

2. She is a model and brand influencer. #bodygoals

She doesn't even look like she has to try that hard. Fam, this looks like good genes.

Pretty much obsessed with this ‘kini from @wildcat_official_ 🖤🐾

A post shared by NIKKI SHANGE 🇿🇦 (@nikkishange) on

3. She was born in 1998.

Yes, your maths is not deceiving you... she is 20-years-old!

4. She's quite athletic and plays hockey.

5. She's a Jesus Christ believer... through and through fam... with faith on 100%.

ONE MORE TIME FOR THE PEOPLE AT THE BACK!

She REALLY loves Jesus!

