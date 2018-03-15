Here's how playing Qondi 'saves' Jessica Nkosi

All you Queen Qondi fans will be happy to know that Jessica Nkosi loves bringing her character to life as much as ya'll love her on Isibaya.

Jessica, who took a brief break from the show last year, has revealed some really deep insights about being an actress.

She said that stepping into the role of Qondi every day often kept her "sane".

"Going to set and being this girl seriously saves me. Being able to step out of myself and become her keeps me sane. She saves me in more way than I can count."

Jessica added that she was grateful for the therapeutic part of acting.

"Being me can get tiring, frustrating and unbearable. But thank God I am able to literally step out of my life and become a totally different person, and focus on her and her problems for a while. I don’t know if I’m making sense or if anyone understands but... ya."

We feel you Jessica...we also want to escape from ourselves sometimes!