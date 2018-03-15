Letoya Makhene: We don't accept killer 'sangoma', it is the work of a witch

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene is so over traditional healers being painted with the same brush and wants the world to know that her people are "healers" not killers.

Letoya joined the wave of outrage since the disappearance of two children in Witbank, who were apparently killed by a traditional healer and their body parts used in a muti ritual.

Two bodies believed to be those of a little girl and her one-year-old nephew were discovered last month. The deaths have led to conversations around muti and traditional healers. The little girl was living with albinism and TimesLIVE reported that her nephew was mistaken for another child from the same household who also has albinism.

Letoya, who is a traditional healer, took to social media this week to share her outrage at the killings and said the sangoma allegedly involved in the killings was not part of the healing craft.

"I am not ok! This is not ok! I can’t even hold back my tears. These are babies! My people are healers. My people restore lives. My people are God’s children. This work was not done by iSangoma or iNyanga. This is the work of umthakathi (a witch)."

The star, who runs a practice in Johannesburg, was rumoured to have quit her work as a healer after moving her practice last year. She took to social media at the time to set the record straight.

"So apparently I've quit my work as a traditional healer? Yes. I did put practicing on hold for a brief while, while moving my practice. My practice is up and running again and I've found nothing but joy in the healing work that I've done even with my more complex cases."