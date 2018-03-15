Melanin poppin' - Gugu Mbatha-Raw slays on the cover of British Vogue
English actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is doing the most and has nabbed herself the cover of British Vogue.
The actress, who is well-known for her role as Kelly in Black Mirror, posted an image of the cover on her Instagram account and said she was "delighted."
Her father, Patrick Mbatha, is a South African doctor and her mom, Anne Raw, an English nurse.
Gugu's cover has received massive international praise as the magazine has previously come under fire for not having enough black representation. Back in 2015, Jordan Dunn was the first solo black model to be on the cover of the magazine in 12 years, reported The Guardian.
This will be one of the best things you'll see all day. 'Getting To Know Gugu Mbatha-Raw' via @BritishVogue. https://t.co/vgLXT6YJDw— gugumbatharawfans (@regarding_gugu) March 10, 2018
Shoutout to the (mostly) black girls tagging me in their social media posts, reading my Gugu cover interview in British Vogue. I've been a journalist for 15ish years and this bit - readers (esp black girls) reading, vocally and happily - is always the best part. 😍♥️😭— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) March 10, 2018
Simply Gorj!— 2havestyle (@2havestyle) March 7, 2018
The beautiful and talented Gugu Mbatha-Raw is the cover star for @BritishVogue's April issue.
Photo: British Vogue pic.twitter.com/6fTacZQ8Qo
#Halala
So delighted to share my first VOGUE cover! Happy Monday! Thank you @edward_enninful and team for a very special experience. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by Vogue senior contributing fashion editor @kphelan123 in Valentino, with hair by @eugenesouleiman and make-up by @hannah_murray1, nails by @mariannewman and set by @andyhillmanstudio. On newsstands March 9 #NewVogue @BritishVogue #timesup #wrinkleintime #irreplaceableyou #cloverfieldparadox #beawarrior
Who doesn’t need a Gold PJ to brighten up a Tuesday?! @britishvogue and @wrinkleintime out on the same day... 🤸🏽♂️🌈 (ok time for a Power nap 💤) Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by Vogue senior contributing fashion editor @kphelan123 in @dior with hair by @eugenesouleiman and make-up by @hannah_murray1, nails by @mariannewman and set by @andyhillmanstudio. On newsstands March 9 #NewVogue @BritishVogue #wrinkleintime
There’s no place like home! So sad to miss the London premiere of #wrinkleintime tonight but sending some love and light from Snowy NYC! Embrace the child inside! ❤️🌈👠👠@britishvogue Credits: Director: Stella Scott: @stella_scott DoP: Vanessa Whyte: @noodle Stylist: Flo Arnold : @flofloarnold Video Producer: Minnie: @therealminniecarver Production Manager: Jade Almond: @jaderosealmod Make-Up Artist: Pablo Rodriguez: @pablo_rodriguez_makeup Hair Stylist: Nao Kawakami: @naokawakamihair Editor: Marnie Hollande: @marniehollande Grade: CHEAT: @cheat_it