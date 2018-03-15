TshisaLIVE

Melanin poppin' - Gugu Mbatha-Raw slays on the cover of British Vogue

15 March 2018 - 10:02 By Jessica Levitt
Gugu is on the cover of British Vogue.
Gugu is on the cover of British Vogue.
Image: Supplied

English actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is doing the most and has nabbed herself the cover of British Vogue.

The actress, who is well-known for her role as Kelly in Black Mirror, posted an image of the cover on her Instagram account and said she was "delighted."

Her father, Patrick Mbatha, is a South African doctor and her mom, Anne Raw, an English nurse.

Gugu's cover has received massive international praise as the magazine has previously come under fire for not having enough black representation. Back in 2015, Jordan Dunn was the first solo black model to be on the cover of the magazine in 12 years, reported The Guardian.

 

#Halala

#FinePeopleOlympics: Boity discovered her long lost Somalian 'twin'

Firstly... it's clear that God was showing off when he created Africans. Now that that's out of the way, can we just talk about the striking ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Boity has no time for men or a TV return just yet

It has been a minute since actress Boity Thulo was last seen on TV screens but a return to the small screen isn't on the cards for the entrepreneur, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Renting out games and being a promo girl: Celebs talk their side hustle

Just because they're making cash now, doesn't mean there wasn't a time where they had to do anything to make money. Just like you and me, celebs like ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  5. #FinePeopleOlympics: Boity discovered her long lost Somalian 'twin' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X