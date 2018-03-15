TshisaLIVE

Ncaw! Nandi Madida wasn't big on the marriage thing, till Zakes came along

15 March 2018 - 09:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nandi Madida said after getting to know Zakes Bantwini she knew she wanted to marry him.
Image: Via Instagram

Nandi Madida may be happily off the market but the presenter has shared that she didn't always think marriage was her "thing".

While chatting to Metro FM, Nandi explained that before she met Zakes, marriage wasn't a big deal for her.

"Its so funny because I was never the wedding (type of girl), whether we talking white wedding or traditional. But I met someone who I knew I wanted to get married to, if that makes sense."

Nandi said she and her sister were always fans of Zakes' music and dance moves but before she got to know him, she would have never imagined him as her husband.

She also said it was never a dream of hers to marry within the industry but God and fate had other plans.

"Everyone says you know when you know. I knew by knowing him after a couple of years that, 'yah, I can make this happen'. He's just a sweet guy, Zakes is a great human being."

Listen to the interview below:

Although they are one of the cutest love stories we have in Mzansi entertainment, the pair have previously said that they don't wish to make headlines because of their love.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Nandi's husband, Zakes Bantwini, said they were sure their careers could keep them relevant and needed no help from their personal lives.

Once they started dating the pair refused to talk about their romance, claiming that they were no different to any other couple in the world and didn't want to "make a career out of the relationship".

They got married in an intimate ceremony in 2016.

"It hasn't been easy because as a public figure people want to know what is going on with you. Some celebs give in and people think that we are all the same and will talk, but we didn't want that. Suddenly you become Zakes Bantwini, Nandi's husband and the lines become blurred," Zakes said. 

Ncaw!

