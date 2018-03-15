Ncaw! Nandi Madida wasn't big on the marriage thing, till Zakes came along

Nandi Madida may be happily off the market but the presenter has shared that she didn't always think marriage was her "thing".

While chatting to Metro FM, Nandi explained that before she met Zakes, marriage wasn't a big deal for her.

"Its so funny because I was never the wedding (type of girl), whether we talking white wedding or traditional. But I met someone who I knew I wanted to get married to, if that makes sense."

Nandi said she and her sister were always fans of Zakes' music and dance moves but before she got to know him, she would have never imagined him as her husband.

She also said it was never a dream of hers to marry within the industry but God and fate had other plans.

"Everyone says you know when you know. I knew by knowing him after a couple of years that, 'yah, I can make this happen'. He's just a sweet guy, Zakes is a great human being."

Listen to the interview below: